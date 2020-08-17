Have a delicious and nutritious breakfast with overnight oats and berry-chia jam

It's summer berry season! Sweet strawberries, plump blueberries, juicy blackberries and the reddest raspberries are in abundance and at peak of freshness in the summer months. Food blogger Cameron Rogers of The Freckled Foodie is making the most of this delicious bounty with delicious fruit-filled recipes. She shows us how to make mixed berry and chia jam and easy overnight oats.

This incredibly simple recipe is made with ingredients we typically have on hand in our pantry and freezer. It serves as a deliciously decadent and sweet addition to any meal you're having while having zero added sugar. This also is a perfect recipe to make in bulk so that you can have it on-hand in the refrigerator or in the freezer (if storing for longer than 2 weeks).

I love this recipe because it's quick, delicious and makes mornings so easy. The Berry-Chia Jam adds a burst of fruity freshness to the creamy oatmeal. It's a great way to start the day!

