Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Enjoy ballpark-style hot dogs without ever leaving home

You don't have to miss out on stadium-style snacks if you can't make it to the ballpark this summer.

How to make a classic ballpark hot dog at home

July 7, 202004:31

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Jason Santos

The 2020 Major League Baseball season may still be uncertain, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on delicious stadium-style snacks. As part of our "Venue Menu" series, where celebrity chefs recreate classic summer venue staples, Chef Jason Santos is joining TODAY to make classic ballpark hot dogs to enjoy at home. He shows us how to prepare a Boston-inspired frank with sweet pickle relish and a banh mi-style dog with all the traditional sandwich toppings.

Fenway Frank
Jason Santos
Get The Recipe

Fenway Frank

Jason Santos

Nothing beats a classic ballpark-style hot dog on a summer day. If you can't get to the stadium, this is the next best option. It has all the field-side flavor of a frank you'd buy at the game, but you get to enjoy it in the comfort of your own home.

Banh Mi-Style Hot Dog
Jason Santos
Get The Recipe

Banh Mi-Style Hot Dog

Jason Santos

I love this recipe because it can be prepped ahead and it's super easy to make. It also makes something as simple as a hot dog look and taste unbelievable.

If you like those fantastic frankfurter recipes, you should also try these:

Siri's Beer-Soaked Hot Dogs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri's Beer-Soaked Hot Dogs

Siri Daly
Giada's Signature Hot Dogs
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Signature Hot Dogs

Giada De Laurentiis
Jason Santos