Enjoy ballpark-style hot dogs without ever leaving home

The 2020 Major League Baseball season may still be uncertain, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on delicious stadium-style snacks. As part of our "Venue Menu" series, where celebrity chefs recreate classic summer venue staples, Chef Jason Santos is joining TODAY to make classic ballpark hot dogs to enjoy at home. He shows us how to prepare a Boston-inspired frank with sweet pickle relish and a banh mi-style dog with all the traditional sandwich toppings.

Nothing beats a classic ballpark-style hot dog on a summer day. If you can't get to the stadium, this is the next best option. It has all the field-side flavor of a frank you'd buy at the game, but you get to enjoy it in the comfort of your own home.

I love this recipe because it can be prepped ahead and it's super easy to make. It also makes something as simple as a hot dog look and taste unbelievable.

