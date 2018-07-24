Try these easy hacks and grown-up grilled cheese for National Wine & Cheese Day

share tweet email

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day. She shares four fabulous hacks and two tasty recipes. She shows us how to make the most of leftover wine, keep cheese fresh, cook a perfect grilled cheese sandwich and more.

Wine Hacks

Wine Ice Cubes

If you have leftover wine, pour into ice cube trays and freeze it. Then use it in sangria to chill it without watering down the flavor. You can even freeze fruit in the ice trays with the wine.

Keep champagne bubbly longer.

Have leftover champagne? Take a spoon and put it in the bottle, handle first, and store in fridge and will remain bubbly and fresh for up to 24 hours.

Cheese Hacks

Make cheese last longer.

Wrap cheese in wax paper to keep it fresh longer. The flavors of aged, hard and semi-hard cheeses need space to breathe, so wrap them first in a layer of waxed paper followed by plastic.

Iron Grilled Cheese

If your toaster or stove is on the fritz, but you need to make a crispy grilled cheese sandwich, just use an iron. Wrap a cheese sandwich completely in foil and iron each side until bread is browned and cheese is melted.

Give grilled cheese a grown-up twist with white wine, shallots and a sophisticated cheese blend.