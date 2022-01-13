'We're family': How the I-Collective is bringing Indigenous people and food together

Neftalí Durán co-founded the I-Collective nearly five years ago with three friends: Karlos Baca, Liz Charlebois and Erica Scott. "The I-Collective project just started as an art statement more than anything. We had this idea back in 2017, spring of 2017. We were seeing the beginnings of the Indigenous food sovereignty movement starting to be a darling of the media, but with very little representation," the 43-year-old, who is from Oaxaca, Mexico, told TODAY.

"So spring 2017 was like four of us who were like, 'Why don't we do something this year to bring attention to the fact that the whole idea of Indigenous people in the U.S. is twisted and part of the erasure that goes along with cultural genocide?' So we decided, as many of us have been cooks and being involved with food, we decided to propose taking over a couple of restaurants in New York City for Thanksgiving to basically have conversations about how damaging the myth of Thanksgiving is and bring to the table the colonial menus."

The group partnered with organizers like Ora Wise and worked their networks to bring their radical vision to life and launched at two New York City restaurants — Dimes in Manhattan and The Pixie and The Scout in Brooklyn. "We didn't know what was going to happen next. The following Thanksgiving, we did the same thing. And then it just evolved in time to having conversations in different parts of the world. So we've done events in Seattle, Colorado … different parts of the U.S., and more people started to join the collective … and people bring their own ideas and their own work. But it's all based on the same values of Indigenous representation, anti-racism, intersectional justice."