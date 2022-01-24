It's winter, which means it's hot pot season.

The Chinese method of quick-cooking and retrieving thinly-cut dip meats and vegetables in a communal hot broth has been around for centuries, and it’s a tradition that continues in many households today.

Though there are many different takes on hot pot from the many cultural regions of China alone, it’s a ubiquitous meal had throughout east and southeast Asia: shabu shabu and sukiyaki in Japan, jeongol in Korea, lok-lok in Malaysia, lẩu in Vietnam, to name just a few.

Whether cooked on a stovetop or a tabletop gas stove, in earthenware or an electric pot, hot pot is prepared and cooked in many different ways, with all different types of ingredients, depending on where you are. In Beijing, China, traditional hot pot is cooked with a metal volcano-shaped hot pot, and mutton is a common main ingredient in northern China. In the Sichuan province, chiles and peppercorns create the signature mala (spicy and numbing) flavor of the broth. Some hot pots provide dividers to separate diners’ meals, or to provide different soup bases, and some also provide a center area for grilling. It can be presented both as a casual experience, as well as upscale one, as chef Mako Okano does with her shabu shabu omakase at Shabu Shabu Macoron in New York City.

In the end, all roads taken are in hopes of leading to a delicious boiling broth filled with comforting goodness — plus a dipping sauce on the side.

Though traditionally one dips their meats and vegetables into the broth to cook them, I grew up in a Korean American household where we would cook our hot pot ingredients all together in our electric pot at the kitchen table. My dad used to cook a doenjang broth with vegetables, tofu and bulgogi, his improvised version of jeongol for us to share.

In the age of COVID-19, a communal meal is something we've all dreamt of having again. In our household these days, we've been making hot pot for two, or at most, four or five with my immediate family, or delivering leftover hot pot to our nearby friends. Even a small hot pot has plenty to go around.

My go-to hot pot recipe over the years contains many of the pantry staples I typically have around, especially during the winter. If I'm unable to make fresh dashi (kombu and bonito stock), I turn to Hondashi, which supplies solid flavor and brininess. I later found out from a friend that my go-to hot pot was very similar to Ishikari nabe, a salmon hot pot recipe from the Hokkaido region of Japan. Sometimes, some of the greens I have on hand might make their way in there, or I might throw in noodles rather than potatoes, and the broth might get a dash of spiciness.

By all means, feel free to customize your hot pot to suit your tastes and cravings. However you decide to make it, it'll always warm you up, providing much-needed comfort on a cold winter day.

Hot pot essentials