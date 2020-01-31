How to host a winning Super Bowl party — from food to décor

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Don't settle for pre-made dips and store-bought decorations on Super Bowl Sunday. Entertaining expert Barbara Majeski makes the big game extra festive with easy DIY décor, celebratory snacks, creative cocktails, delicious dessert and fun games.

Decorations

Door Decor

You want your guests to all feel like they're making an entrance at your party. This banner is so simple. Take long construction or butcher paper and draw your design, or you can make a design on your computer and take it to a printing store to print to the size of your door.

Once it's been designed and printed, take your scissors and cut strips starting from the bottom and repeat until you've made "streamers" out of the whole design. Use Command Strips to tape the streamers to the door jam as they won't leave a mark when they are removed. Your guests will get to walk through the streamers and will set the tone for a really fun party.

Doormat

Make your guests feel at home with this "Home Sweet Mahomes" doormat! This is a great way to get the party started right when they walk in the door ... and who doesn't love a good pun?

Food Flags

Food flag are a must on any table so that guests know exactly what they're getting! These are so simple. All you need is mini chalkboards and Chiefs and 49ers stickers. I suggest using a white chalk marker because it makes it so much easier to write instead of standard chalk.

Drinks

Gold Rush Martini

San Francisco is the birthplace of the martini. Originally named the Martinez Special during the era of the gold rush. Add some San Francisco flare with St. George Gin distilled right in the Bay Area.

Ingredients

2 ounces St. George Terroir Gin

1 ounces dry vermouth

2 dashes orange bitters

Method

Stir all ingredients with ice a mixing glass, then strain into a chilled coupe. Float a sage leaf on top to garnish.

Burnt Ends Bloody Mary

Nothing screams Kansas City more than a spicy bloody mary garnished with burnt ends straight from KC's award-winning barbecue company, Meat Mitch. Make this a true Kansas City spirit by adding the local favorite Toms Town Distillery Vodka.

Ingredients

2 ounces Toms Town vodka

1/4 ounce Worcestershire sauce

1/2 lemon, juiced

2 ounces tomato juice (or more, depending on your taste)

1 dash freshly ground black pepper

Meat Mitch Burnt Ends, to garnish

Method

Combine the vodka, Worcestershire, lemon juice, tomato juice and pepper in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into a tall glass with ice and garnish with burnt ends.

Field Goal Water Cooler

All you need is a water cooler, turf, spray paint and some PVC pipe. It's that simple. Cover the cooler with the turf and add the "yard lines" then spray paint your PVC pipe yellow and assemble it to look like a field goal. Once you've assembled it you can add your water bottles and let your guests have a water break whenever they need!

The snack stadium is a super bowl party must! We sourced this idea from Delish and added some authentic Kansas City and San Francisco favorites to bring the big game home. Representing KC, we have Boulevard Beer and from SF, Anchor Brewery. Another winning edible centerpiece is the cheese football — like this one from the Mastercook Blog.

KC Eats

These ribs will have your guests going back for seconds all night long. Meat Mitch ships across the world. They are finger-licking good, so make sure to have some wet napkins nearby. Just wrap the ribs in foil, pop them in the oven for 35 minutes and you're all set!

Piggies in a Pigskin

There's nothing cuter than pigs in a blanket, and whether you decide to go store-bought or homemade, they're all about the display. Fake wheat grass and foam core can be bought at any craft store and will add an extra fun football feel to your appetizer spread.

SF Eats

Clam Chowder Sourdough Bowls

This delicious recipe from the Gourmet Gourmand will make all of your guests happy as a clam! San Francisco is known for their sourdough bread bowls and we got ours from Boudin Bakery — the best in SF!

Mini Mission Burritos

These mini burritos from The Girl Who Ate Everything are great for your party! They are so easy to make and even add to your décor. Just wrap each burrito in butcher paper and draw on laces to make it look like a football!

Dessert

Cake Pops

Cake pops straight from SF's very own Kara's Cupcakes are a great sweet treat to end your night! The football field display is made from foam core, green felt, Popsicle sticks and letter stickers. You can never have too many football fields at your super bowl party! By using Styrofoam, artificial turf paper, white "Varsity font" letter stickers and white tape, we were able to kick it out of the park — er, stadium.

Doughnut Wall

The football field doughnut wall is going to be the biggest hit of your party. Doubling as dessert and décor, it's not only delicious but also extremely Instagrammable. All you need is a basic peg board, wooden pegs, spray paint, white numbers and tape. Start with hunter green spray paint; after drying, use thin tape and letter stickers to make it look like the field. To bring some extra KC flair, we used a Kansas City staple, Donutology, and they customized some X- and O-shaped donuts.

Games

Commercial Bingo

This game is great for all, especially those people who may be more into the commercials than the actual game. There are plenty of free printouts online like this one from Bright Color Mom and local party stores also have them available. You can really use anything as your "bingo chips"; I suggest using Skittles, popcorn, or SweeTarts, but if you want to get a little extra with it, print out pictures of your favorite players and use them as your chips.