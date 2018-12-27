Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Frosty fans, prepare for the deal of a lifetime ... or at least a year.

Wendy's is currently selling a magical key tag that grants any owner access to free Frostys for all of 2019.

And you can use the deal every single day.

While a lot of fast food items are actually costing more these days, there are some deals that make up for it. And this is one of them. The Frosty Key Tag is a small but mighty token that can be put on any key ring. It costs just $2 (just think of it as a down payment on some icy happiness) and will work as the ticket to Frosty freebies for an entire year. The key tag is on sale now in Wendy's stores through Jan. 31, 2019 while supplies last.

Once the tag is in your possession, keep it close, very close. Clip it to a key chain, a lanyard, put it in a pocket — heck, just tape it to your forehead. Then, when you're ready for a bite at Wendy's, present the tag and score a free vanilla or chocolate Frosty Jr.

Wendy's may have a famously snarky voice on Twitter (just ask McDonald's or Tiger Woods), but this deal — and what the fast food restaurant is doing with the money — shows that the chain also has a truly sweet side.

For every Frosty Key Tag purchased, Wendy's announced that it will donate 85 percent of the sales to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which is on a mission to help children in the foster case system in the U.S. find their forever homes and get adopted.

Wendy's first launched the key tags in November, which is National Adoption Awareness Month, and has spread the word with help from celebrities like Sutton Foster, the star of TV Land's hit series "Younger," who said in a Twitter video that adoption "completed" her family. After facing fertility struggles for many years, Foster adopted her daughter Emily in 2017

The chain's current goal is to raise $10 million from the key tags.