/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Thanksgiving is a joyous holiday filled with food, family and friends, but the cost of Thanksgiving shopping and navigating the store to prepare for such a feast can be a feat. Several supermarket chains are here to help with a little incentive: Shell out the cash for other items (Thanksgiving-related or not) and earn a free Thanksgiving turkey.

Unless you decide to skip the store all together and order a turkey day meal kit or a completely prepared Thanksgiving dinner, this is a good way to make sure your wallet stays as stuffed as that beautiful main dish.

Before committing to a grocery chain, it's wise to check the local store to make sure it's participating, as some deals vary by region.

Here are six grocery stores that are offering free turkeys to Thanksgiving shoppers.

Spend $100 on groceries in one trip and clip the coupon in the store's weekly flyer to get a free Signature Farms turkey, Jennie-O turkey or Acme-brand's frozen turkey breast. Through Nov. 22.

Shoppers with an Albertsons Rewards membership can pick up a free Signature Farms turkey after spending $150 in a single grocery trip. Through Nov. 22.

Plunk down $50 or more at the grocery store's Famous Fresh Meat Counter and receive a 14-pound Fareway Basted Young Turkey. Need something bigger? Fareway will apply the discount to a larger bird at the register. Through Nov. 22.

Customers with 400 Gas Extra Rewards Points can get a free frozen Giant Brand Grade A Turkey up to 20 pounds, but your don't have to spend a full $400 to get the points since many items are available for double points in November, a store manager told TODAY Food.

A shopper will have to spend $300 on groceries now through Thanksgiving and be a Price Plus member (membership is free) to get a gratis turkey, but the amount doesn't have to be spent in one visit.

Also, in addition to offering free turkeys (ShopRite All Natural Frozen Turkey and ShopRite Grade “A” or Shady Brook Frozen Turkey Breast), the store has many other options for non-turkey lovers including ham (Cook’s Shank Half Smoked Ham and Hormel Black Label Canned Ham), chicken (Kosher Frozen Roasting Chicken), lasagna (Stouffer’s Party Size Lasagna) and Tofurky. Through Nov. 22.

To get a Weis Quality Frozen Turkey totally free, you have be a member of the store's free Preferred Shopper's Club and spend $400 before Thanksgiving. Customers have able to start accumulating points ($1 equals one point) since Oct. 4. Through Nov. 22.

Just remember, if you opt for frozen, make sure you know the proper way to thaw the turkey and give yourself enough time before popping it in the oven.