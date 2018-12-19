Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

There's going to be a change of plans this holiday, folks.

Grab the kids, forget the presents, toss the perfectly planned Christmas brunch menu out the window. Star of the Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," Ree Drummond, is offering free (!) tours of her actual kitchen. All. Week. Long.

The tickets, available in the weeks before and after Dec. 25, will be given away for absolutely no money at all. And there's no limit to how many fans can stop by the ranch.

Anyone who wants to visit Drummond's fabulous space, which is decorated like our wildest ranch-chic dreams, just needs to stop by The Mercantile on the day of their visit to get the ticket (one per group) and directions. The only slight "catch" is that the ticket is only good on the day of purchase and not available in advance.

On Monday, Drummond shared the glorious news on Instagram, along with some wonderful photos of her lodge kitchen space.

"This is The Lodge on our ranch, where we have family gatherings and cowboy lunches (and where I film my @foodnetwork show!) ... and it's open for free tours all this week, as well as the week after Christmas," Drummond wrote. "Walk through, check out the nooks and crannies, and look out the windows at the Osage County countryside. Just grab tickets/directions at @pwmercantile the day you'd like to head out! It's a fun field trip. (P.S. Please forgive my junk drawers ... this is a working kitchen, man.)"

Ugh. She's so cool.

All the dates the Drummond family will open their lodge to fans are listed on The Mercantile's site, and include the Thursday, Friday and Saturday preceding Christmas Day as well as Jan. 4, 5, 11 and 12. If the holidays are too crazy to book a road trip or flight out to The Pioneer Woman's hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, she's also offering a handful of dates in February and March.

In addition to viewing her gorgeous, working kitchen and dreamy property, Drummond has put a lot into making the whole town fit for fans, friends and families. In addition to the market eatery known as "The Merc" and her local P-Town Pizza, Drummond is offering visitors a place to stay at her "cowboy luxury" boutique hotel, The Boarding House.

The Ranch Room is almost like staying in The Drummond's gorgeous home. Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House

For those who come by the ranch, Drummond only has one stipulation: Be sure to leave dogs and pets at home.

"Country dogs can be very protective of the homestead," Drummond wrote on the Mercantile's website.

Don't worry, Ree. We already called the pet sitter.