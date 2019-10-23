As Washington Nationals fans celebrated Trea Turner stealing second base in the first inning of Tuesday night's World Series game, the rest of America was celebrating for a different reason: free tacos!
Taco Bell continued its annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion in which everyone in America is eligible to get a free Doritos Locos taco if a player steals a base in the World Series.
Turner wasted no time in making it Taco Tuesday by hitting a single on the second pitch of the game and then zooming to second for a stolen base one pitch later.
Participating Taco Bell restaurants will be offering the free tacos from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 30 as well as accepting orders online or on the Taco Bell app.
It was no surprise that Turner was the man for the job, considering he finished second in the National League with 35 stolen bases this season and led the league in steals in 2018.
Watch Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager try (spicy!) Taco Bell friesJan. 26, 201801:22
Turner's stolen base may also be a good sign for Nationals fans as well as taco lovers.
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts got everyone a free taco last year with a stolen base in Game 1 of the World Series, and then his team went on to win the title. The Nationals brought home Game 1 of the best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday.