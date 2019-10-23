As Washington Nationals fans celebrated Trea Turner stealing second base in the first inning of Tuesday night's World Series game, the rest of America was celebrating for a different reason: free tacos!

Taco Bell continued its annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion in which everyone in America is eligible to get a free Doritos Locos taco if a player steals a base in the World Series.

Turner wasted no time in making it Taco Tuesday by hitting a single on the second pitch of the game and then zooming to second for a stolen base one pitch later.

That was quick!



Trea Turner stole 2nd and FREE @tacobell tacos for America! pic.twitter.com/jFHV5HYgfG — MLB (@MLB) October 23, 2019

Trea Turner with the quickest free Doritos Locos Taco in post season history — F.P. Santangelo Jr. (@Franky_P_) October 23, 2019

Trea Turner wasting no time TACCOOOOOO TUEEEESDAYYYY — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 23, 2019

Participating Taco Bell restaurants will be offering the free tacos from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 30 as well as accepting orders online or on the Taco Bell app.

.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019

It was no surprise that Turner was the man for the job, considering he finished second in the National League with 35 stolen bases this season and led the league in steals in 2018.

Turner's stolen base may also be a good sign for Nationals fans as well as taco lovers.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts got everyone a free taco last year with a stolen base in Game 1 of the World Series, and then his team went on to win the title. The Nationals brought home Game 1 of the best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday.