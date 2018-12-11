Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Erica Chayes Wida

After a divisive holiday promotion earlier this fall, Starbucks is ready to make nice with coffee fans once again.

With the launch of its holiday-themed drinks in November, the coffee chain had many fans shouting, "Bah humbug!" when it offered free red reusable cups, but then quickly ran out in a lot of stores — with many customers even reporting that some locations ran out of the cups within minutes of opening.

Starbucks then started offering the red cup for $2.50, which included the original promotion of 50 cents off any wintry beverage purchase through Jan. 7.

In addition to its winter lineup of drinks, Starbucks will offer free freshly brewed coffee throughout January for customers who purchase its new tumbler. Starbucks

Now, the chain is trying yet another plan to woo those craving coffee and tea during the colder months.

Starbucks is currently selling a new reusable cup and while it will set you back $40, it comes with one heck of an offer: Customers in possession of the shiny silver drinking vessel will receive one free coffee or tea every single day for the entire month of January.

That's 31 days filled with 16 ounces of pure caffeinated joy every morning.

Starbucks Brewed Refill Tumbler is available now at participating stores. Starbucks

While prices for coffee and tea beverages vary by Starbucks' location, nationwide, a grande usually costs about $2.25 to $2.65, plus tax. So, if you really go Starbucks every day, the cup more than pays for itself.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, this is not the first time Starbucks has run this promotion, but this stainless steel tumbler does have a new, sleek design. To get your fill of free coffee, you just need to purchase the 16-ounce Brewed Refill Tumbler (available at participating stores nationwide now while supplies last) and bring it in every time you visit. The barista will fill it up for free and you can be on your merry way.

Also of note, if you participate in Starbucks rewards, the first coffee refill is free, as long as you remain inside the cafe. If you're not a member, it's only 50 cents.

So, don't worry Starbucks, though many fans threatened to break up with you over the red cup fiasco, this cool, new tumbler promotion might just warm up a few icy hearts.