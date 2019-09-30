A free pizza is like a little slice of heaven ... make that eight little slices of heaven.

The month of October is definitely a fun one. It has Halloween, cozy sweaters and plenty of pumpkin-spiced beverages. But it also has pizza. Lots and lots of pizza.

Since October is National Pizza Month, there are a handful of chains and companies dishing up the deals. Just don't offer us any Peeps-covered pizza (aka Peepza) because we won't take it. OK, well, we might.

California Pizza Kitchen & GrubHub

For one day (and one day only) California Pizza Kitchen will give away 10,000 free Take and Bake pizzas. The chain will also offer free delivery through its third-party delivery service on GrubHub. The offer is valid only on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Customers just need to download the GrubHub app or go online, select an Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza or Margherita Pizza (all Take and Bake), then checkout. The cost of the pie and the delivery will both be on the house.

Even though the free pizza offer is only on Tuesday, CPK patrons will have the opportunity to get free delivery every day for the entire month, as long as they order a pizza via GrubHub.

DiGiorno

Time to preheat that oven! To celebrate National Pizza Month, DiGiorno is finally getting into the delivery game after 25 years of telling America otherwise. Starting Oct. 1, pizza fans who tweet the name of their city using the hashtag #DeliverDiGiorno could have DiGiorno pizzas delivered in their hometown. To help determine where the free pizza will be delivered, the popular frozen brand will select up to five cities with the highest volume of mentions using the hashtag #DeliverDIGIORNO (plus the city name) on Oct. 1.

Domino's

During the first week of October, Domino's has a carryout deal where cheese lovers can order any three-topping pizza and pay just $7.99. The offer excludes extra-large specialty pizzas. The chain also offers its Mix & Match deal in which certain items, like salads, wings and pasta, cost $5.99 when folks buy two or more dishes.

Hungry Howie's

National Pizza Month coincides with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Hungry Howie's is offering a deal that honors both. When customers order a large pizza online, they can get a medium pizza with one topping for just $1. Just visit Hungry Howie's website and use the code LHP10. The chain will donate a portion of proceeds from every pizza sold in a pink box to the National Breast Cancer Foundation during October.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut doesn't have just one special for National Pizza Month — it has a few ongoing deals worth celebrating. For folks who don't mind visiting a physical store location to pickup their order, any large three-topping pizza costs $7.99. This month, Pizza Hut also launched its limited-edition Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza to its lineup of $5 items. And, should you happen to be a T-Mobile user, you can claim one free medium pizza (with one topping) when you buy a large one for $7.99.