How to get free fries at McDonald's for the rest of the month

The old saying goes that "there's no such thing as a free lunch"— but for the rest of the month that's only partly true. Right now, members of the McDonald’s rewards app can claim an offer for a free medium soft drink and medium fries when they buy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is actually a trio of sandwich options which were launched in early 2021. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is the simplest of options, while the Spicy Chicken Sandwich adds a spicy pepper sauce and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich is topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo. That’s what makes this deal even more attractive. It is good for the entire lineup of the Crispy Chicken Sandwiches— so whether someone’s tastes veer toward spicy or deluxe, they can still claim their free fries and soda.

The deal is only good through the end of October — but there’s still time to get those free fries if you act fast.

