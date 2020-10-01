Here's how to get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme on Halloween

This Halloween season is promising to be way more subdued than years past, but Krispy Kreme has found a way to keep the fun alive, even under circumstances that feel far more trick than treat.

The CDC is recommending the toning down of traditional Halloween fun, as traditions such as trick-or-treating are considered higher risk activities, but Krispy Kreme is offering a lower risk alternative that's arguably even more delicious. Guests can get a free doughnut of choice when they wear a costume on Halloween to participating shops — or even to the location's drive-thru.

Aside from the excuse to break out the hot dog or Guy Fieri costume, the doughnut chain is also offering a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen with the purchase of any dozen every Saturday from Oct. 10 through Halloween. This will include a fun Jack-o'-Lantern Doughnut.

Another Halloween release, available starting Oct. 5, are the Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts, with holiday-specific flavor varieties that include the following varieties.

Sweet and scary is the new sweet and savory. Krispy Kreme

Frank Monster Doughnut

This doughnut is dipped in green icing, and decorated like the big, lumbering monster with icing, sprinkles and bolts made out of pretzels.

Drake Monster Doughnut

Made with raspberry filling and dipped in light purple icing, this fanged monster is decorated with icing and sugar eyes. ​

Wolfie Monster Doughnut

This is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a furry werewolf with Chocolate Kreme, a sugar piece face and cinnamon sugar cereal ears.

“This Halloween, we're trading scary for sweet and helping fans create new ways to safely enjoy the season,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. “Instead of asking for sweet treats, let’s give them away to all the neighbors, family and friends we appreciate so much. It’s not a normal Halloween, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it a sweet one.”

This year, as Halloween will involve no-contact festivities for many, it's an opportunity for restaurant chains to think outside of the box — in Krispy Kreme's case, the doughnut box.