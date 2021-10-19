How to get a free breakfast burrito at Taco Bell this week

The seasons are changing, and sometimes the chillier weather and later sunrise makes it a bit harder to get going in the morning. But one surefire inspiration to get out of bed and start the day right is a solid breakfast, and a spicy favorite is soon to return in a big way at the best possible time.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating bringing back breakfast by giving away its popular toasted breakfast burritos for free on October 21 from 7 to 11 a.m., while supplies last.

Taco Bell

The chain is so eager to make sure people don’t miss out on these burritos it even launched a digital bedtime story titled, “Sleep Tight, Get That Bite: A Taco Bell Bedtime Story for Adults” to offer sleep hacks in an attempt to help fans get a good night sleep, as well as as wakeup call to make sure they're up in time for their free burrito.

Anyone who texts “Wake Up” to 1-866-WAKEUP3 will get a pre-recorded wake up call on the morning of October 21 reminding them to get their free burrito.

The lineup of breakfast burritos include the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito and Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, starting at $1.29.

There are a few caveats on the free toasted burrito offer — only one free burrito per person, at participating locations, and it's only available in-store or the drive-thru only, while supplies last. That means, no, you can't have your free breakfast delivered to you to enjoy in bed.

A year after Taco Bell cut many menu items, from the Nachos Supreme to the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, in an attempt to streamline its menu during the pandemic, the return of menu favorites is welcome news to fans of the fast food chain.

