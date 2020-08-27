How Geoffrey Zakarian has been staying fit with the help of a swing set

Geoffrey Zakarian has found a pretty creative way to sneak in a workout during quarantine.

The Food Network star just gave fans a glimpse at one of the exercises he's put on repeat over the last few months, and it actually looks kind of fun — but also extremely difficult.

In a new video posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the 61-year-old walks up to a swing set, jumps and grabs the top bar before swiftly swinging his legs in the air and moving them up and down for 10 seconds.

"People asked me what I did to stay fit during Covid. I found a swing set and just hung around. .... literally!" he captioned the post, adding the hashtag #WorkoutWednesday.

Zakarian's followers were pretty impressed with the intense core exercise, with many of them offering their words of encouragement.

A lot of fans appreciated the chef's playful approach to fitness.

One follower even encouraged a little healthy competition between Zakarian and a certain celebrity chef.

Zakarian, who is a chef/partner at The Lambs Club in New York City, told TODAY Food he's made a few changes to his workout routine while spending more time at home the past few months.

"I actually have done more body weight than weights. Pull ups, chin ups, lots of hanging to increase actual mobility," he said.

The chef also swears by one simple piece of equipment for his at-home workouts.

"Get a set of bands. They are great and you can work out anywhere you want. No gym needed. Simple and effective sit-ups, pushups, and squat thrusts are also great cardio options," he said.

Of course, Zakarian has also broken a sweat while tending to his impressively lush garden.

Fitness is a priority for the chef, especially since his job involves tasting limitless decadent dishes.

"[As chefs], we have everything and anything we want for free. Free food, drink anytime you want, so temptation is everywhere," he said.

Over time, Zakarian has developed a healthy approach to balancing eating and exercising.

"Even at 61 years of age, I realize that food is not the enemy. Everything needs to be in moderation. Six packs are made in the kitchen — not in the gym," he said.

While spending more time at home over the past few months, the father of three has clocked in many hours in the kitchen with his two daughters Madeline, 13, and Anna, 11. Back in April, the family whipped up some scrumptious breakfast tacos loaded with eggs and bacon for TODAY viewers.

In June, the talented trio taught TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager how to make the perfect baby back ribs and a side of chimichurri-covered corn. Madeline and Anna also broke some exciting news: The pair will be releasing their very own cookbook in October.

"They have been inundated with the sound and the love and the smells of food from complete birth," the proud father said.

Like father, like daughters!