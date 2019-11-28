Upgrade your turkey, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes with these simple changes

Chef Anthony Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant is stopping by TODAY to share his expert, last-minute Thanksgiving tips: how to prep a perfect turkey, make delicious apple and cranberry sauce and take your mashed potatoes to the next level.

Turkey Tips

To keep our turkeys moist, we slice fresh oranges and place them on top of the birds while they cook. Basting every 30 minutes also helps keep them juicy.

Let turkey rest for half an hour before carving to let the juices redistribute throughout the meat.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Instead of traditional sauce, I like to make a fruity hybrid for thanksgiving with about 75% apples and 25% cranberries. It's a little more like a compote or chunky chutney. The natural sweetness of the apples and dried cranberries mean you can use a lot less added sugar.

Mashed Potato Gratin

Give fluffy, creamy mashed potatoes an easy flavor upgrade by turning them into a gratin. A simple sprinkle of cheese and drizzle of olive oil turn plain potatoes into a stellar side. You can get creative and try this technique with grated white cheddar or herb-spiced goat cheese.

Ingredients

Mashed potatoes

6 ounces grated Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Fill a baking dish with mashed potatoes, top with Parmesan cheese. Place in oven and cook until top is golden brown.

3. Before serving, drizzle with olive oil.