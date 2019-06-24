Macaroni and cheese is one of those iconic American dishes that remains particularly close to people's hearts. But it turns out that lots of people are still very divided on the best way to prepare it.

The hearty combination of cheese, milk, butter and noodles has been integrated into important family past times in some way or another, whether it's a holiday staple or the star at the annual barbecue. This comfort food might just be more American than apple pie.

Most can agree that this dish is undeniably delicious. But does it need to remain wet and creamy, smothered in sauce? Or is it best prepared baked, with a crumbly topping like bread crumbs?

TODAY anchor Craig Melvin's mom adds eggs to her mac and cheese to make it extra thick before popping it in the oven to earn its place in the crumbly category. And NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal's mom makes her version with three kinds of cheese, plus crushed cheese crackers on top.

Siri Daly, on the other hand, skips the oven all together and goes straight to the slow cooker for a super creamy version of the dish.

During the holiday season last year, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stirred the pot (pun intended) when she tweeted a photo of her baked mac and cheese. She faced a fiery backlash from supporters and detractors who deemed it unworthy.

Today, the debate continues.

While many are quick to defend their own mac and cheese methodology, it seems that those on Team Creamy and Team Crispy are close in numbers.

Just to verify first pic is CREAMY second is CRUMBLY pic.twitter.com/jSBf0VQBG0 — A (@AJ_Bumanglag) June 20, 2019

Some folks don't want to choose and like their mac and cheese hitting that evenly textured middle ground.

what if I like in between — 🅰️💲 (@ayoaljon) June 20, 2019

Others are firmly in favor of crumbly and crispy toppers.

I really want some mac and cheese. And the good kind with big noodles, lots of cheese, and a crumbly crust. — Kate Bossard (@KateyyBeth) December 16, 2011

And some just prefer the standard boxed stuff, like good, old-fashioned Kraft.

Asking for a friend... does anyone know a good mac and cheese recipe that would be similar to kraft boxed versions? Every recipe I try gets crumbly or some other texture issues. — JeffinRiga (@Jeff_Grinvalds) March 25, 2018

We'll take ours crispy. Wait, no, creamy! Actually, crispy for sure!

OK, we give up. Just give us all the mac and cheese, please.