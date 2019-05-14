Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019

Baker Courtney Rich — of Cake by Courtney Instagram fame — is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share her expert cake decorating techniques, tips, tricks and festive recipes. She shows us how to make floral lemon cake, surprise sprinkle coconut cake and strawberry cake with colorful rainbows.

This cake captures all the vibrant colors and fresh flavors of spring in every sweet bite. The festive flowers and lemon-scented cake and frosting make it bright, citrusy and delicious.

Cutting cake just got way more fun! This festive cake is hiding a surprise burst of rainbow sprinkles in the center.

There's no dessert more whimsical than this pretty pink strawberry cake decorated with bright rainbows and fluffy clouds. It's perfect for parties, birthdays or if you just need a cheery and sweet pick-me-up.

