By Courtney Rich

Baker Courtney Rich — of Cake by Courtney Instagram fame is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share her expert cake decorating techniques, tips, tricks and festive recipes. She shows us how to make floral lemon cake, surprise sprinkle coconut cake and strawberry cake with colorful rainbows.

Lemon Flower Cake
Courtney Rich
This cake captures all the vibrant colors and fresh flavors of spring in every sweet bite. The festive flowers and lemon-scented cake and frosting make it bright, citrusy and delicious.

Coconut Sprinkle Cake
Courtney Rich
Cutting cake just got way more fun! This festive cake is hiding a surprise burst of rainbow sprinkles in the center.

Strawberry Rainbow Cake
Courtney Rich
There's no dessert more whimsical than this pretty pink strawberry cake decorated with bright rainbows and fluffy clouds. It's perfect for parties, birthdays or if you just need a cheery and sweet pick-me-up.

If you like those festive cake recipes, you should also try these:

Lemon Velvet Cake
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Chocolate-Coconut Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
