There's more than one way to chop an onion — but not all methods are created equal.

If just the thought of cutting an onion is making you teary, don't worry, this chef-approved method will have you slicing and dicing like a pro in no time. It's important to nail the technique because cutting an onion the wrong way can actually affect the way a dish tastes!

James Briscione, director of culinary development at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, shows us the best way to cut up an onion. For all those home cooks who have ever nicked a finger, peeled too many layers or sliced uneven strips, here are simple steps to make chopping easy as pie.

1. Before you get started, if you're chopping something pungent, like an onion or garlic, make sure to clean your cutting board (or grab another one) before cutting up the next item.

2. Rather than holding the knife by the handle, you should actually place your pointer finger and thumb on the “pinch grip” (the base of the blade just above the handle) to enable more control as you chop.

3. Chop one end off the onion so you have a steady base to place it on the cutting board. Cut the onion in half and peel off the papery skin.

4. Place the peeled onion half, flat side down, on the cutting board and hold it gently on the top. Make several cuts lengthwise to make rows of strips, without cutting through the root end, which will keep the onion together while making the final dice.

5. Next, finish up by chopping rows across the cuts you just made to create smaller pieces. The closer your cuts, the finer the pieces will be.

