How to pick the right apples and 13 apple recipes to use them up

Here's everything you need to know about how to shop for, store and prepare apples, along with 13 sweet and savory apple recipes.
by Lauren Salkeld /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
National Apple Day: How to pick apples and ways to use them

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

The ease and nutritional value of eating an apple out of hand should never be underestimated, but this versatile fall fruit can also be baked, broiled or poached, as well as turned into apple juice, apple cider or applesauce.

Since National Apple Day is Sunday, Oct. 21, there's no better time to break out some amazing apples than right now.

At grocery stores and farmers markets, it's not unusual to encounter several different apple varieties, so make sure to pick fruit that works with how you plan to enjoy it. Plus, check out TODAY Food's fall produce guide to see what else is in season right now and how to cook it.

Apples
Judy Kim

How to shop for apples

  • Apples should be firm and feel heavy for their size. Make sure the skin is smooth and free of nicks, wrinkles, dark bruises or soft spots.
  • There are hundreds of varieties of apple and what’s available can vary by region. For regular snacking, seek out apples that are sweet, juicy and crisp, such as Fuji, Gala, McIntosh and Jonagold.
  • When baking, it's important to choose apples that are firm enough to hold their shape. Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp and Pink Lady all fit the bill. For making a pie, tart, crumble or crisp, consider using a mix of apples to achieve a more interesting flavor.

How to store apples

  • Store apples in an unsealed plastic bag in the refrigerator. They should last a few weeks.
  • Apples release ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening of other fruit around it, so it's best to store them in their own bag, separate from other fruits.

How to prepare apples

  • Apples are easy to peel with a vegetable peeler. However, apple skins contain fiber and vitamins so if you don’t mind the taste or texture, leave it on for a more nutritious snack.
  • Use a melon baller to quickly remove the cores and stems from apples.

Great apple recipes to try

Life-Changing Homemade Applesauce
Samara Linnell
Get The Recipe

Life-Changing Homemade Applesauce

Sara Bir

No one will want to go back to the jarred stuff after trying this super easy life-changing homemade applesauce.

Four-Spice Pear, Apple, and Blackberry Crisp
Shauna Server
Get The Recipe

Four-Spice Pear, Apple, and Blackberry Crisp

Substitute flavored granola for the homemade crumble in this recipe is you're running short on time.

Warm Apple and Romaine Salad
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Warm Apple and Romaine Salad

Kim Baker

Warm apples are a delicious side for pork chops and other big cuts of meat.

Kale, Apple, Walnut and Sumac Onion Tabbouleh
Michael Persico / Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Get The Recipe

Kale, Apple, Walnut and Sumac Onion Tabbouleh

Michael Solomonov

Enjoy this crunchy salad as a delicious side dish or vegetarian main course.

Apple Galette
Lauren Salkeld
Get The Recipe

Apple Galette

Lauren Salkeld

This fantastic French dessert is surprisingly easy to make.

Spiced Apple Walnut Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Apple Walnut Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Giada De Laurentiis

A slice of apple cake may be a great idea for the perfect fall dessert, but it's also a brilliant (and decadent) breakfast.

Autumn Pasta Sauce of Cauliflower and Apples
Judy Kim
Get The Recipe

Autumn Pasta Sauce of Cauliflower and Apples

Tracey Medeiros

Haven't tried apples with pasta yet? Believe it or not, it's pretty delicious.

Sparkling Green Apple Sangria
Maureen Petrosky
Get The Recipe

Sparkling Green Apple Sangria

Maureen Petrosky

Combine apple cider, bourbon and sparkling wine to create this easy party cocktail.

Sausage, Spinach, and Apple Strata
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sausage, Spinach, and Apple Strata

Giada De Laurentiis

Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis adds apples to this hearty strata that's loaded with sausage, spinach and tons of gooey mozzarella cheese.

Herbed Pork Tenderloins with Apple Chutney
Quentin Bacon / Clarkson Potter
Get The Recipe

Herbed Pork Tenderloins with Apple Chutney

Ina Garten

Ina Garten didn't grow up eating pork, but she sure knows how to cook it now. Here, she pairs pork tenderloin with a homemade apple chutney, fresh ginger and raisins that she said is "easy to make and delicious!"

Al Roker's Apple Crisp
Anthony Quintano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Apple Crisp

Al Roker

Nothing says fall like the smell of cinnamon and apples baking away in the oven. TODAY's Al Roker incorporates Chinese five-spice powder in this recipe to give his apple crisp an extra kick.

Apple Pie-Rogies
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Apple Pie-Rogies

Casey Barber

Drizzle these mini apple pies with caramel sauce, top them with whipped cream or simply toss them in melted butter.

Caramel Apple Pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Caramel Apple Pie

Gesine Bullock-Prado

By adding just one additional ingredient — heavy cream — to a traditional apple pie filling, the classic dessert becomes a gloriously gooey caramel apple pie.

Lauren Salkeld is a New York-based writer, editor and recipe developer. She's the cookbook columnist for Tasting Table and has written for Food & Wine, Rodale's Organic Life, Epicurious and Gourmet.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today