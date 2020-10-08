With less people going out to eat during the pandemic, restaurants have had to find creative ways to connect with customers. Chipotle, for example, has taken to social media to share everything from recipes to menu hacks for fans spending more time cooking at home.

On Tuesday, the chain shared exactly how it makes its tortilla chips — and the process, perhaps unsurprisingly, couldn't be simpler.

Since early on in the pandemic, Chipotle has been spilling the secrets to some of their fan-favorite dishes —and the response has been enthusiastic. In April, the fast-casual chain shared a tutorial on how to make its famous guacamole, hosted by executive chef Chad Brauze, on Instagram. And in the following months, it shared recipe process videos on TikTok for its Corn Salsa and Cilantro-Lime White Rice.

The latest recipe Chipotle shared is its classic tortilla chips, the salty, lime-spiked vehicle for everything from salsa to guacamole to queso. Here's how to make 'em:

Cut up corn tortillas into triangles. Fry the tortilla pieces in hot oil for 50 seconds. Toss the chips in a mixing bowl with a liberal squeeze of lime and sprinkle of salt. Toss again! Finish with more lime and more salt. Portion out the chips — and dig in!

The TikTok video, which is narrated by someone constantly crunching on chips, has amassed over 100,000 likes and over 1,200 comments in the two days since being posted.

Hopefully there are more recipe tutorials to come. Perhaps the newly resurrected carne asada?