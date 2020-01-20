How to build the perfect cheese board, according to an expert

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

In honor of National Cheese Lover's Day, Elizabeth Chubbuck of Murray's Cheese is joining TODAY to share her expert tips, curated combinations, perfect pairings and top cheese choices to make the best cheese board for any occasion.

Mild to Wild Board

When tasting cheese, the best advice is to start with the mildest-tasting cheese and end with the strongest — or wildest — tasting cheese. This typically also follows the logic of softest to hardest cheeses on a board, with the exception being blues, which you always taste last because they tend to be quite strong.

Cheeses

Accompaniments

Black Slate Board

Cheese really pops visually on a black slate board. An added bonus: You can use chalk to write cheese names on the slate!

Cheeses

Accompaniments

Ceramic Cheese Labels

Ceramic cheese labels are a unique and thoughtful gift for any cheese lover. They are fun, reusable, eye-catching and will be an easy win for any party with cheese on the table!

Cheeses

Accompaniments

What Grows Together, Goes Together

If they come from the same region, they go together. For example, in Italy, the prosciutto pigs eat Parmigiano-Reggiano whey (the byproduct of cheese-making); the two foods were made to be eaten together.

Cheeses and Meats

Accompaniments

Opposites Attract

Dark chocolate and blue cheese are actually a common pairing. The rich, dark chocolate cuts the strong flavors of the cheese and complements the buttery texture.

Cheeses and Chocolates

Accompaniments

Snacking-with-the-Family Board

Honestly, I love this combination so much that I don't even need a cracker to eat it on! The two of these together are the perfect mashup between cherry cheesecake and super buttery toast with cherry jam. What's not to love?

Cheeses

Accompaniments