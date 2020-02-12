Al, Craig and Sheinelle reveal their romantic Valentine's Day traditions

From chocolates and roses to weekend getaways and romantic dinners, there are countless ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

For the latest 3rd hour of TODAY's Producer’s Challenge, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones shared how they celebrate the holiday of love with the special people in their lives. If you need a little inspiration to help wow your sweetie, look no further than Al, Craig and Sheillene's unique ideas.

Al Roker gets creative with cards

Al likes to show his love by celebrating Valentine’s all week week instead of saving the festivities for a single day. To show his wife of 24 years, Deborah Roberts, how much she means to him, Al gives her a greeting card every day, for seven days, leading up to Valentine’s Day.

The couple married in 1995 after knowing each other for nearly five years and have raised three children together. Al and Deborah credit their love and respect for one another for keeping their relationship all those years. They even wrote a book about their relationship, “Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times,” where they talk about the challenges and blessings they’ve shared.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Al isn’t the only TODAY anchor who prefers putting pen to paper to express his feelings. Jenna Bush Hager is a fan of writing love letters, as well. For Valentine’s Day last year, Jenna shared the sweet words she wrote for her husband, Henry Hager, calling his love “simple and solid and thoughtful.”

Sheinelle Jones cooks with the kids

Sheinelle likes to celebrate the day of love with her whole family, opting to make a special themed meal for her husband, Uche Ojeh, and their three kids.

The couple met in college at Northwestern University and later got engaged on a visit to their alma mater when Ojeh proposed in the rain.

To make a fun Valentine’s Day-themed breakfast like Sheinelle, try making heart-shaped pancakes. Start by whipping up two batches of batter, one plain and one dyed with red food coloring. After you cook the pancakes, use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut a heart out of the middle of each pancake. Then take the heart-shaped part from each red pancake and put it inside the regular pancakes; then put the non-colored hearts inside the red pancakes for a simple yet adorable morning meal.

For dinner, try making a heart-shaped pizza. Simply cut a pre-made pizza crust into a heart shape with kitchen scissors, add your favorite toppings (don't forget about loved one's favorite add-ons) and bake.

Craig Melvin looks for clues

Valentine’s Day for Craig and his wife, sports reporter Lindsay Czarniak, requires a bit of mental labor. Each year, Lindsay, a self-described “scavenger hunt enthusiast,” creates a game for Craig to celebrate the holiday.

The couple, who have a son and daughter together, met in 2008. At the time, Lindsay was working for an NBC affiliate station and had just returned from covering the Beijing Olympics when she met the “new guy” during a commercial break. They bonded over their mutual love of live music and Whatchamacallit candy bars and the rest is history. They got married in 2011.

Check out more of TODAY Food's favorite romantic recipes: