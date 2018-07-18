Is a hot dog a sandwich? Al Roker settles the age-old debate

The people from Merriam-Webster decided to throw gasoline on the fire of a debate that has long divided America.
The producers of the “most trustworthy dictionary and thesaurus of American English” have declared that a hot dog is a sandwich.
Merriam-Webster may as well have declared "the Earth is flat" as far as some people were concerned.
A poll of TODAY viewers in 2016 also found them firmly on Team #NotASandwich.
It's just another flare-up of the ongoing debate, which divided the Buffalo Bills locker room back in November of 2015 and also had the TODAY anchors weighing in.
Who needs a dictionary when you have Al Roker to give the final word?
"It is not a sandwich,'' Roker said.
This article was originally published on May 30, 2016.