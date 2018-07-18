Is a hot dog a sandwich? Al Roker settles the age-old debate

share tweet pin email

The people from Merriam-Webster decided to throw gasoline on the fire of a debate that has long divided America.

The producers of the “most trustworthy dictionary and thesaurus of American English” have declared that a hot dog is a sandwich.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Meet the 2018 champions of Nathan's hot dog eating contest Play Video - 1:54 Meet the 2018 champions of Nathan's hot dog eating contest Play Video - 1:54

Merriam-Webster may as well have declared "the Earth is flat" as far as some people were concerned.

Have a great #MemorialDayWeekend. The hot dog is a sandwich. https://t.co/KeNiTAxPAm — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 27, 2016

@MerriamWebster: I trusted you — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) May 27, 2016

@MerriamWebster you've gone too far — Eric Morrissey (@ericmorrissey) May 27, 2016

And yea, for the hot dog is NOT a sandwich, for the meat tis exposed to the heavens and not blanketed by bread! This is my decree. — Andrea Romano (@theandrearomano) May 28, 2016

A poll of TODAY viewers in 2016 also found them firmly on Team #NotASandwich.

Is a hot dog a sandwich? #OrangeRoom — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 30, 2016

It's just another flare-up of the ongoing debate, which divided the Buffalo Bills locker room back in November of 2015 and also had the TODAY anchors weighing in.

Who needs a dictionary when you have Al Roker to give the final word?

"It is not a sandwich,'' Roker said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Is a hot dog a sandwich? Merriam-Webster says... Play Video - 1:25 Is a hot dog a sandwich? Merriam-Webster says... Play Video - 1:25

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.

This article was originally published on May 30, 2016.