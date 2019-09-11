Hostess wants its fans to know it's totally OK to be obsessed with weird food combinations, even those as seemingly outlandish as pickles and peanut butter.

Pickles and peanut butter have divided the internet once before. Now Hostess is doing it again with one of its most beloved snack cakes.

On Monday, Hostess Snacks posted a photo to its official Twitter account purportedly showcasing a new product: Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich Twinkies.

The green and brown box sports Twinkies' spokes-character "Twinkie the Kid" (a nod to the Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid), only this time he's shown as a pickle instead of a traditional Twinkie.

The dessert, which is not too far off from other divisive concoctions like the pickle-stuffed Oreo, is described as a "golden sponge cake with peanut butter pickle filling."

And people are really, really upset — and perhaps even a little scared.

Twinkies fans can't understand why this would ever be a thing.

And the brand has created a few sworn enemies.

Before people take up pitchforks to storm Hostess' headquarters, it should be noted that the snack brand is completely kidding.

"This is just some social media levity from Hostess. We regularly feature fun, fictional products on our social media, and this is one of those," a company spokesperson told TODAY Food.

This is one of the first Twitter stunts the company posted without using a totally obvious hashtag like #FakeProduct. Some other hoaxes included the launch of Mustard-filled Twinkies for National Mustard Day, TieDye Twinkies and HoHos Van Hostess whiskey (sweet cocktail lovers were pretty excited about that mashup).

Still, there might be a few tweeters out there who will be disappointed to find that PB&P (that's peanut butter and pickle) Twinkies don't exist.

