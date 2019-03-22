Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 22, 2019, 1:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Monica Mangin

It's mimosa time! Home decorating and DIY expert Monica Mangin has scoured Pinterest to gather inspiration for your next brunch bash. She's pulled together a variety of ideas — from a bubbly bar to mini frittatas — that'll turn your weekend get-together into a treat-filled celebration you won't forget!

These green juice are incredibly refreshing! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Green Juice

Green juices can sometimes be a little intimidating but trust me, this drink is a crowd-pleaser. Light and refreshing, this cucumber-ginger-pear concoction is the perfect way to balance out some of those heavier brunch foods. The best part about this recipe? No juicer needed — just roughly chop up the ingredients, throw them in your blender, pour through a clean kitchen towel and voila.

Bubbly Bar

It wouldn't be a real brunch without a little bubbly, right? Set up a bubbly bar chock full of fresh juices, berries,= and infused ice cubes, and let your guests make their ideal boozy beverage. When it comes to infusing the ice cubes, herbs, fruit and edible flowers are all options that are both pretty and taste great. Add a little extra pizzazz by providing a handwritten menu sign and juice labels. The perfect touch for a customized brunch!

Bagel Board

Upgrade this timeless brunch classic by displaying bagels and toppings on the ultimate bagel board. Elevate your display by pairing classic smears with less traditional spreads — we're talking Nutella, grainy mustard, hummus ... whatever you want! Round out your board with savory toppings and top it off with some fresh fruit and veggies for a super eye-catching presentation with a little something for everyone.

Waffle Pops

We're putting a chic touch on our favorite brunch staple! Cut Belgian waffles in quarters, stick 'em on popsicle sticks, and then prepare your favorite toppings for a quick, Pinterest-worthy treat. What I love about these is that you can make a waffle pop that is perfect for your personal taste!

What could be better than waffles? Beautifully decorated waffles! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Mini Frittatas

The only thing better than a frittata? Mini frittatas! Frittatas are simple but are a major step up from a traditional baked casserole and will definitely impress your guests. Because these cook pretty quickly, you can offer your guests a choice of some pre-prepped add-ins (ham, spinach, cheese, etc.) and bake them during the party for a fast and easy protein fix. An added bonus? They are super cute.

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon rolls and French toast are fan favorites, so why not combine them into one epic bake? Upgrade store-bought cinnamon roll dough by adding a few easy ingredients and turn it into a casserole that'll totally impress your guests. For a personalized touch, serve the icing in a gravy boat so people can top their slice to their liking.

French Yogurt Parfaits

Spring is just around the corner and yogurt parfaits are always a great light treat to incorporate into your brunch during the warmer months. It's always good to include parfait classics such as granola and berries, but feel free to have a little fun and introduce some unexpected toppings, like lavender honey and coconut flakes.

Puppy Treats

Brunch may be all about catching up and chowing down with friends but what about your fur babies? Get your favorite pup in on the action by making paw print muffins that are furry-friend approved. These treats are easy to make and full of yummy ingredients your pup will love. And c'mon, how cute are these little paw prints?! Just remember to let the muffins cool before serving to your dog!

Vintage Mix & Match Place Settings

With everyone Marie Kondo-ing their lives, now is the time to hit up thrift stores. One person's clutter is another's perfect brunch setting! Mix and match plates, cloth napkins, linens and flatware to create a completely unique, yet totally memorable, tablescape.