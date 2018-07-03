share tweet email

Throwing a party this July 4th holiday? Pinterest home expert Monica Mangin has rounded up some last minute entertaining ideas that will help you pull together the best Independence Day bash on the block. Fun and easy food and some crafty activities will make this a holiday to remember. Happy birthday America! Cue the fireworks!

Strawberry Shortcake Skewers

This timeless summer dessert gets leveled-up by putting it on a stick! You get all the classic ingredients with strawberries and pound cake on an oh-so-cute skewer. Just dip 'em in whipped cream. You can make your own homemade whip cream or if you're short on time, store bought makes it super easy. Fun and festive finger food for the win!

Festive Waffle Ice Cream Sandwiches

This twist on the classic cookie ice cream sandwich dessert is trending on Pinterest. Replace the chocolate chip cookie with a waffle (homemade or frozen works). What I love about these the most is that you can make them ahead of time and keep them in the freezer or cooler, just wrap them in foil. Super handy for guests to grab and go!

DIY Flag Tees

Wanna get a little crafty? These hand painted tees are so much fun for the kids and a great outdoor party activity. Take plain white t-shirts and some fabric paint and get all patriotic on them. Try handprints for stars, finger paint stripes and let the kids' inner artists come out. They'll dry super fast in the summer heat. Just remember baby wipes to clean those messy kid hands!

Flavored Water Bar

Creative, flavored water bars are really trending on Pinterest; there are tons of recipes and unique combos! They're perfect to keep your guests hydrated with water infused with delicious fresh fruit and herbs — some are made with still water and you can use sparkling for your fancy pants guests. Large batch drinks are an entertaining time saver, prep them ahead of time and keep extra supplies handy for when you need to give them a refresh. Partygoers are always really impressed with these bars. So great for a summer party!

Homemade Sippy Cups

I can't even stand how cute these are! Take mason jars and replace the metal lid insert with cute scrapbook paper lids. Line the paper with clear contact paper for stability and waterproofing, and cut a small hole for a straw (make sure to grab some fun paper straws). These look so adorable for such a little amount of work!

Patriotic Football Toss

Who knew a drop cloth could be so much fun? Cut holes in it and have the kids help you paint it with a patriotic vibe to create a fun Fourth football toss. The kids will be entertained for hours. Super easy! I suggest securing it between two trees with rope or hanging it from a swing set.

Buzzed Cherry Bombs

Kids can't have all the fun. These festive vanilla vodka soaked cherries are dipped in white chocolate and sprinkles are a delicious boozy treat for adults only. I love these so much because they not only taste great, but they look super cute as well!