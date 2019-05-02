Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 1:44 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chassie Post

You don't have to be heading to Churchill Downs this Saturday to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in style! Yahoo Lifestyle's Chassie Post is off to the races (and champing at the bit!) to share with you some of their take on all things Derby, from food to drinks to entertaining and more!

Race-Day Recipes

Food is just as important to Derby goers and lovers as the actual races. These delectable bites are worthy of the most sophisticated Southern soirée.

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

A Kentucky Hot Brown is a sandwich that was created at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The traditional Hot Brown is an open-faced sandwich made of turkey and bacon smothered in cheesy mornay sauce and then baked or broiled until the bread is crisp and the sauce begins to brown. The Beach House Kitchen's miniature drool-worthy spin on the classic sammie is sure to be a winner!

Benedictine Spread

The crisp, cool and creamy cucumber spread from The Kitchen Prep is a Derby staple. You can serve it as a dip or filling for finger sandwiches.

Hot Pimento Cheese Dip

Did someone say pimiento cheese dip?! Cue the trumpets! This yummy and spicy Southern favorite from Katie's Cucina is super-easy to make, full of flavor and great for serving at a Derby party.

Classic Cocktails

Mixed drinks help turn a get together into a party! These classic sippers are tailor made for Derby Day.

Mint Juleps

Official Kentucky Derby 145 12oz. Mint Julep Glass, $6, Kentucky Derby

The mint julep is the traditional Derby Day cocktail, and a southern ritual crafted from bourbon, simple syrup and mint. Here we have the official mint julep recipe from Churchill Downs so you and your guests can sip the exact same julep that will be served at the Derby. Be sure to serve them in the official Kentucky Derby 145 glasses!

Kentucky Mule Cocktail

Copper Moscow Mule Mugs, four for $27, Amazon

If you love ginger, Salt and Wind's Kentucky-style twist on the Moscow mule is a must! It has all the fresh minty flavor of a julep, plus the effervescence of ginger beer. Serve this refined cocktail in an equally elegant — and traditional — copper mug.

Mint Julep Sweet Tea Mocktail

For a non-alcoholic option, a mash-up of the Mint Julep with Southern sweet tea is the perfect refresher.

Effortless Wine Pour

If you're not up to playing bartender or opening bottles all day, wine is also more than fine. Set out your favorite vino in an easy dispenser so guests can serve themselves in style.

Little Wine Nook Box Wine Dispenser, $55, Etsy

Festive Desserts

The only thing sweeter than the horse you're rooting for winning the race are these decadent party treats!

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Balls, $59, Goldbelly

While Woodford Reserve — the official spirit of The Kentucky Derby — knows their bourbon, they also know their sweets, producing one of the best bourbon balls the state. This Kentucky classic is made with premium Woodford Reserve Bourbon and delicious dark chocolate, topped with a pecan.

Horseshoe Sugar Cookies

Dashing Décor

Transport your party guests to the track with festive decorations, centerpieces, favors and more. They'll feel like they're front and center for the big race!

Horse Shaped Jumbo Foil Balloon, $3, Walmart

We can't get over these giant horse balloons! 43 inches! They're the next best thing to a field of thoroughbreds!

Small Golden Cup Trophies, one dozen for $13, Amazon

Red Rose Balls, four for $27, Amazon

I love using these little trophy cups as vases. Try adding faux red rose balls to the top to for a festive centerpiece.

Horse Show Rosette Award Ribbon, $2, Hodges Badge

How adorable are these colorful horse show ribbons? They make perfect party and table decorations. You can also give them out as favors.

Brass Horseshoe Décor, $3, World Market

These are pretty fancy horseshoes! The shiny brass numbers make a beautiful addition to the table. You can also tie place card to them.

Black & White Check Tablecloth, $25, Amazon

We love the racing theme black and white check. This ready-made tablecloth makes setting the scene quick and easy.

English Thoroughbred Toy Figurine, $8, Amazon

Just in case you thought we needed a few more horses, these cute horse figurines make sure we don't forget why we're all here. Use them to create a festive centerpiece or let little ones use them to host their own mini race and run for the roses!

Chocolate Horse Poop & Shovel, $6, Derby Gifts

Yellow, white and green shovels with chocolate and toffee bark make a great and uniquely humorous favor or consolation prize!