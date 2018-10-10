The Honey Bunches of Oats lady is back from retirement — see the video

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Once a cereal icon, always a cereal icon!

Diana Hunter, the beloved and longtime face of Honey Bunches of Oats, has come out of her retirement to make a cameo in a new ad campaign for the crunchy breakfast food.

A former full-time employee of Post Consumer Brands, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, at the manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, Hunter retired in 2017 after stealing consumers' hearts in commercials for more than a decade with her easy, casual tone and contagious smile and laugh.

In the new ad, which is part of Honey Bunches of Oats' "Rhymes with Delicious" campaign, Hunter wears her signature red safety helmet at a factory and chirps a catchy jingle before charming us once more with her sweet laugh.

The "Rhymes with Delicious" campaign, which launched Oct. 9, is meant to highlight the cereal as a universal crowd-pleaser that makes eaters want to break out into song.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially launch this campaign," Roxanne Bernstein, chief marketing officer for Post Consumer Brands, said in a press statement. “This campaign is a turning point for our brand — it truly celebrates the history of our friend Diana and our employees, while also letting us take a fresh approach to building our brand for the future."

Hunter began working for the company in 1976 and was seen in her first TV spot in 2002. This appearance in the new ad, however, is meant to be a one-time stint for Hunter with no future plans for more ads.

But hey, we'll never say never. One can only wish!