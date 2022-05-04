Serve homemade biscuits two ways — one sweet, one savory — for Mother's Day

Cookbook author, recipe developer and food stylist Danielle Kartes is joining TODAY to share easy and delicious biscuit-based brunch recipes for Mother's Day. She shows us how to make buttery biscuits from scratch and serve them with strawberry shortcake toppings and as bacon and egg breakfast sandwiches.

Eating this, I'm reminded that good things can come out of hard times. This recipe was inspired by falling in love with my husband again after a difficult period. When our restaurant closed, we were left with a lot of strawberries, pound cake and cream. So, we ate this every night for a couple weeks in the aftermath and reconnected.

This dish is special enough for Mother's Day breakfast, but it can also pull double duty as a great dinner option. It's customizable to suit everybody's tastes.

