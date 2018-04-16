share tweet pin email

At Home with Natalie Morales Cookbook Giveaway

Official Rules

April 16, 2018 – April 19, 2018

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. At Home with Natalie Morales Cookbook Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on April 16, 2018 at 7:30 P.M. ET and end on April 19, 2018 at 11:59 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the fifty (50) states, and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include shall include the Today Show (“TODAY”), NBCUniversal Media, LLC both located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and each of their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your personal Instagram account to visit the Instagram page located at @TODAYFood and follow @TODAYFood and @HMHCooks (collectively, the “Pages”). Once you follow the Pages you will be required to like the Sweepstakes post on the Page that will be posted on @TODAYFood on April 16, 2018 on or about 7:30 P.M. E.T. (the “Post”) and tag a friend in the comments section of the Post with a description of your favorite meal to cook (“Entry”). If your Instagram account is set to the “Posts are Private” setting, your Instagram Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. If you choose to submit an Instagram Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Entry and to incorporate the Entry in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity without additional compensation, notification, permission or approval. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such rights to Sponsors and that the Sponsors’ reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Entry will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Entry contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Entry does not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors’ standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Entry may be rejected as ineligible for consideration. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Entry.

Limit one (1) Entry per person/email address, regardless of method, during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person or email address or Instagram account beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries must be received before April 19, 2018 at 11:59 P.M. E.T. to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address or the Instagram account, as applicable, used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an email address is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. “Authorized account holder” of an Instagram account is defined as the person assigned to the Instagram account by the Instagram website. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, Instagram user name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On April 20, 2018, a panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsors (“Judges”) will review the eligible Entries received during the Contest Period and select three (3) potential winners (“Winners”, each a “Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors may share potential Winner’s name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or any prize provider, as applicable, if necessary. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner via direct message on Instagram. Potential Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within seven (7) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries.

PRIZE: There will be three (3) prizes (“Prizes”, each a “Prize”) awarded, one (1) Prize to each Winner. Prize will consist of two (2) At Home with Natalie cookbooks.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of each Prize is sixty dollars ($60). Total ERV of all Prizes is one-hundred and eighty dollars ($180). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Instagram and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof; (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name and/or Instagram user name on TODAY.com/Food (the “Website”) and the use by Released Parties of such entrants name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final.Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted at Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsorsreserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York.If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in new york. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of new york. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available after April 25, 2018, visit TODAY.com/Food, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by June 25, 2018 to: TODAY At Home with Natalie Morales Cookbook Giveaway, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsor and not to Instagram.

