'Home Alone' house masterfully re-created out of gingerbread for film's 30th anniversary

For fans of the film "Home Alone," few things are as delicious as seeing Kevin McCallister get his revenge on Harry and Marv, the burglars who plague him during his parent-free time at home.

But now, a four-by-five-foot gingerbread replica of the McCallister home, created by food artist Michelle Wibowo, just may be the sweetest thing about the movie, which turns 30 this year.

Disney+ UK commissioned the gingerbread house to celebrate the anniversary of the 1990 film. Wibowo's sugary creation took 300 hours to create and is made entirely of gingerbread and icing. The details in the model of the iconic home are impressive: Harry and Marv's plumbing van makes an appearance, as well as the car of the Little Nero pizza delivery driver who Kevin scares off by playing lines from the movie "Angels with Filthy Souls."

Wibowo's detailed gingerbread house also includes 63 trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza boxes and six lamp posts.

In a video shared to Wibowo's Instagram, she talks through her favorite parts of her creation.

"'Home Alone' is such a classic movie," she said. "It makes me feel very festive. If you look closely at the house, I include lots and lots of details like the two robbers, Marv and Harry, Kevins' treehouse and the tire swing as well. And, at the front, you can see Kevin crashing off his sled in the snow.

"Home Alone" is streaming now on Disney+.