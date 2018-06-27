Why Guy Fieri and Julia Child are both getting a 'dynamite' Hollywood honor

share tweet pin email

Julia Child popularized French cooking on American television and Guy Fieri turned divey, roadside restaurants into national hotspots.

In 2019, both chefs will be honored for their contributions by having their names etched in stars on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Guy Fieri and Julia Child will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019

Julia Child, who will be honored posthumously, has served as inspiration to countless home cooks and celebrity chefs — Ina Garten included — with her transcending chocolate souffles and cassoulets.

Guy Fieri thrives over an open flame and has unknowingly helped even the smallest of chefs pursue big dreams from a hospital bed. Despite their stylistic differences in the kitchen, both have been known to love a good burger from In-N-Out.

For their work in television and the world of fabulous food, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Child and Fieri will be the third and fourth chefs to make their way onto the iconic sidewalks on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Bobby Flay paved the way in 2015 as the first chef to ever receive a star, followed by Wolfgang Puck in 2017.

Fellow honorees in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2019 include Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Peterson on NBC's "This Is Us," Lucy Liu, Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Pink, Michael Bublé, Tyler Perry, Anne Hathaway, the trio Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and others.

So Fieri and Child will be in great company!

A lot fans applaused Guy Fieri's feat on Twitter.

deserved! he is an amazing chef! — Miss Rawri (@MizzRawri22) June 26, 2018

Another complimented his "down to earth" qualities.

Congratulations Guy! Love your shows! What makes you so watchable is how down to earth you are. — Andrea Poulos (@AndreaPoulos10) June 26, 2018

One even campaigned Fieri for president.

Fieri 2020 Make Flavortown Great Again — Mitt Rameny Noodles (@delgrango_tidsy) June 26, 2018

And ever since Flay's achievement, Child's followers have been waiting to see her name on a star.

Can someone explain why Bobby Flay has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yet legendary Julia Child doesn't? — indigo (@BrightIndigo) December 10, 2016

One tweeter wrote it was "an affront to humanity" that she did not already have one.

Can someone explain why Bobby Flay has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yet legendary Julia Child doesn't? — indigo (@BrightIndigo) December 10, 2016

According to the Chamber, dates have not yet been scheduled for star ceremonies. Honorees have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. The dates are typically announced 10 days before dedication on the Walk of Fame website.

Besides a shared love for food, this "dynamite" honor is one more surprising thing that the food two stars have in common. But after all, "people who love to eat are always the best people," Child said.