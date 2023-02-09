The Sweetest Bracket: Vote for your favorite Valentine’s Day chocolate

🎶 It's the most ... romantic time ... of the year. 🎶

Tuesday, Feb. 14 is steadily approaching, which means you should be thinking about the gift you'll be getting for your Valentine. Whether that person is your significant other, friend or yourself, you can never go wrong with a box of chocolates.

Flowers are nice, sure, but chocolates are a must. There's something special about cracking open one of those heart-shaped boxes and taking your pick of the tempting tiny treats.

Are you the type of person who just dives right in and takes the first one you see? Or do you study the manual meticulously, selecting them in order of preference?

Either way, you've gotta have a favorite — the one you hope to get on your first try, or the one you purposely save for last. Is it the one that oozes caramel? The truffle stuffed with dark chocolate fudge? Does it have nuts? Or is it filled with raspberry cream?

Enter: TODAY’s Sweetest Bracket. Each day, you’ll pick which piece of chocolate you prefer, and on Valentine's Day, we'll announce the winner — the sweetest treat of them all.

