Stouffer’s first Advent calendar aims to provide cooking break during holidays

On the second day of October, Stouffer’s gave to me ... something super-duper cheesy.

The frozen-food brand is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year a little bit early and dropping a delicious Advent calendar next week.

The aptly named “Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar” is a first for the brand and comes with seven classic comfort food dishes housed in an adorable gingerbread house box. It is “designed to serve up no-fuss dishes to help overcome dinner dread this holiday season, whether in the days after Thanksgiving or the blurry days of Betwixmas,” says the brand.

Cheesin’ hard just thinking about it? Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on one.

What’s inside the Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar?

Cooking for the holidays is equally fun and exhausting, and sometimes you just need a break. The Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar basically offers you two equally tempting options:

Abandon tradition and serve a nontraditional holiday dinner consisting of the Advent calendar’s contents.

Keep the seven dishes handy for nights during the holiday season where you simply can’t stand to cook.

Want a look inside the adorable gingerbread box? Here are the seven dishes it contains:

Stouffer’s Family Size Macaroni & Cheese

Stouffer’s Ultimate Five Cheese Mac

Stouffer’s Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

Stouffer’s Bowl-Fulls Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

Stouffer’s Sides Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake

Stouffer’s Sides Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

Stouffer’s Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

How do you store the meals?

The box features paper windows you can open. Courtesy Stouffer's

The gingerbread box houses the meals, but it does not keep them meals frozen. You’ll have to take them out and stash them in the freezer, and then use the box as holiday décor.

Much like traditional Advent calendars, it also features paper windows that can be opened to reveal fun phrases like “Bringing home the bacon has never been so easy” and “Drop your plans like a hot potato.”

How much does it cost?

The limited-edition Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar retails for $39.99 (shipping included).

When does it go on sale and how can you get it?

The Advent calendar goes on sale on Monday, Oct. 2 at ShopStouffers.GoodNes.com. Stouffer’s will release “monthly drops” while supplies last on Oct. 23, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4, so check back regularly if you’re not successful the first time around.

Want to make your own Stouffer’s-style mac and cheese at home? Try Eric Kim’s copycat recipe: