Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving? Here are the details

Thanksgiving is here, and what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to a Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte in honor of the holiday?

If you’ve already moved on from the fall beverage, no worries — there are plenty of other beverages to enjoy on Turkey Day and pretty much every other day of the year, too.

Better yet, the coffee roaster just released its 2023 holiday menu along with this year’s highly anticipated red cups. And you know what that means? Yep, the holiday season has officially begun. Commence shopping and listening to Christmas music immediately.

In the meantime, whatever Thanksgiving activities you’ve got on the docket to celebrate the holiday this year, if swinging by Starbucks to pick up a beverage is one of them, chances are good that you’ve come here wondering if Starbucks is open on Thanksgiving.

It’s a reasonable question, given that many restaurants and retailers are closed in observance of Thanksgiving. In fact, quite a few stores will be closed on Turkey Day. That said, there are plenty that will still be open to welcome customers. If you’re curious to know which ones, we’ve gathered them together (yes, Thanksgiving pun totally intended) right here.

But what about Starbucks? Can you still get your coffee, Frappuccino, cappuccino or other favorite drink on Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know about Starbucks’ store hours this year.

Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving 2023?

The answer is: Maybe.

If your Thanksgiving plans include hitting up a Starbucks drive-thru on your way to grandma’s house, then your best bet is to check to see if your local store will be open before going.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, “Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

Based on that, the spokesperson suggests that customers “look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator.”

Put simply, your best bet is to check local hours before you head on over because knowing whether or not your nearby Starbucks is open before you go will save you the time and trouble of going there if they aren’t. And, if they are, well, that’s just one more thing to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.