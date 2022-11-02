Starbucks’ holiday cups are back for their 25th year: See the designs

Starbucks is ushering in the holiday season with the return of its fan-favorite red cups.

Every year, the chain kicks off the most wonderful time of the year by giving its coffee cups a festive makeover — sometimes controversial but most of the time subtle — and this year's colorful collection is making its grand debut on Thursday, Nov. 3.

There are four holiday cups in store this year and they were designed to look like petite presents, with a red, green and white color scheme. Each cup has its own unique design with holiday elements like sparkles, snowflakes, trees, ornaments and ribbons. There are also gift tags on the back of each cup with room for a custom note.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” Gary Jacobson, the creative director for Starbucks’ holiday campaign this year, said in a press release.

The 2022 lineup of Starbucks holiday cups. Starbucks

New drinks and returning favorites

Holiday cups aren't all that exciting without a delightful beverage inside, and Starbucks has plenty of options in their holiday lineup, which they just unveiled. Here's what's returning to the menu.

Hot beverages

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte (available in hot, iced and Frappuccino blended varieties)

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

There are six holiday drinks to choose from. Starbucks

Cold beverages

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

The holiday beverage lineup includes hot and cold drinks. Starbucks

If you prefer to make your coffee at home, Starbucks is also bringing back its at-home holiday varieties, including Christmas Blend, Holiday Blend, Reserve Christmas 2022 (only in select stores) and VIA Instant Christmas. Of course, you’ll also be able to find limited-edition holiday merchandise in stores.

New food items for holiday 2022

On Nov. 3, Starbucks is also releasing the following new bakery items for the holiday season:

Chocolate Pistachio Swirl

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Snowman Cookie

Reindeer Cake Pop

Five new food items are hitting the bakery section at Starbucks. Starbucks

Starbucks' red cups have been around for a quarter of a century

It's been 25 years since Starbucks first introduced its holiday cups in 1997, according to a press release. This year's lineup includes four varieties that all have a classic holiday feel, but cups in past years have varied in aesthetics.

In 1997, the cup was a pretty purple and featured swirl detailing. The next year, it was a deep purple with snowflakes. In 1999, the classic holiday red came into play as Starbucks decorated the cups with ice skates and snowflakes.

Between now and then, snowflakes have certainly been the most popular design element, but Starbucks has also introduced other designs like snowmen, trees and more. The past few years, there have been several festive designs and the coffee chain even added a new nondairy drink last year to mark the return of the popular cups.