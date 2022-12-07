14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work.

The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.

Whether you are seeking a quick bite to eat or would prefer a sit-down restaurant that offers all the trimmings of a large Christmas meal, there is an establishment open to meet your needs.

14 restaurants open on Christmas

We’ve all had our fair share of chopping, dicing, peeling and prepping after Thanksgiving, so there’s no shame in ordering your Christmas dinner (or breakfast or lunch) at one of these national eateries.

Applebee’s

You can be eatin’ good in the neighborhood at select Applebee’s locations this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check with your local restaurant as hours may vary.

Benihana

If hibachi sounds like a fun alternative to the traditional Christmas dinner, you’re in luck! Contact the location nearest you for reservations.

Ruth's Chris

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Ruth's Chris will offer patrons a full holiday spread. According to the restaurant chain's website, offerings will include the classic steakhouse menu, as well as prix-fixe menus that include steak and lobster tail.

Denny’s

With most locations open 24/7 and holidays, Denny’s is an easy choice for a Christmas Day meal.

Boston Market

Many locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so leave the carved meats to the pros, sit back and enjoy your day.

Domino’s

If you’ve got a pizza craving on Christmas, check your local Domino’s to see if they are open. Most are independently owned, so hours may vary.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill, favored for its menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi, will be celebrating on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at all locations nationwide, a representative for the restaurant confirms to TODAY.com. Menu items will include honey glazed ham and macadamia nut turkey.

Waffle House

The 24/7/365 chain is an easy choice for a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meal. After all, waffles are a good way to kick off any holiday.

STK Steakhouse

This famed steakhouse chain will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to help guests satisfy their holiday hunger. Look out for a roasted prime rib dinner special, featuring confit fingerling potatoes, green beans and black truffle madeira sauce.

IHOP

If starting the holiday means eating a big plate of pancakes, IHOP is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Just double check the hours at your nearest location.

Parker & Quinn

The NYC-based Parker & Quinn will be open for a 2022 Christmas dinner. A representative for the restaurant tells TODAY.com that a three-course specialty prix-fixe meal will be served for $65 per person. Be sure to make a reservation in advance!

Eddie Merlot's

If surf and turf is on the brain this holiday, plan to go to Eddie Merlot's locations to get your fix. Open Christmas Eve from 3 to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day from 12 to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy steak and lobster combos, as well pan-seared double-bone elk chops and smoked lamb chops.

The Wilson

Head to The Wilson New York or The Wilson Orlando for a three-course prix-fixe menu. The restaurant states, "Our thoughtful menu includes perfect Christmas options for both adults and children."

McDonald's

The golden arches may just be your golden ticket for an easy meal this holiday. While not all locations are guaranteed open on Christmas Day, there's a good chance one nearby will have the lights on and a hot burger waiting.