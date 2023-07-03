If your heart beats true for the red, white and blue, you've probably got big plans for the Fourth of July this year.

With a bonus day off from work, the sky's the limit on what you can do to celebrate.

Whether you spend the holiday lounging poolside, making patriotic crafts with the kids or scoring some major deals (in which case it's good to know that these stores are open on the Fourth of July), you may also find yourself contemplating what — and where — to eat.

Thinking about whipping up a star-spangled cookout with burgers and brats? Good news because plenty of grocery stores are open for any last-minute essentials you might need.

But, hey, since it's a holiday and all, you might want to consider taking a break from kitchen duty and going out to eat instead.

If you're wondering what restaurants are open on the Fourth of July, then you've come to the right place.

From fast food places like McDonald's and Starbucks to popular chain restaurants like Texas Roadhouse and On the Border, here's a list of restaurants staying open on the Fourth.

And to prevent any unexpected fireworks (get it?), it's always a good idea to check your local restaurant's hours before you go.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s restaurants will be open nationwide with regular business hours. Restaurants are independently owned and operated, which means hours vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s locations will be open . However, store hours may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to confirm hours before visiting. You can find local restaurant hours here.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze restaurants are open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Baskin-Robbins

While many locations will be open, Baskin-Robbins encourages guests to confirm if their local store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Benihana

Benihana restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bob Evans

All Bob Evans restaurants will be open and operating during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Boston Market

Many Boston Market stores will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Burger King

Many Burger King restaurants will be open. However, guests are encouraged to check local hours before going as some stores may be closed for the holiday. Find local restaurant hours here.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chart House

Chart House restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open for business. Hours may be limited and vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chili’s

Chili’s restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chipotle

Chipotle restaurants will be open, with U.S. restaurants closing early at 3 p.m. local time. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel restaurants will be open during regular business hours, which vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Denny's

Denny’s restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Dos Caminos

Dos Caminos restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open, however guests are encouraged to check local hours to confirm if their store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants will be open. Guests should check with their local IHOP restaurant as hours will vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Jimmy John’s

Many Jimmy John’s sandwich stores will be open. Guests are encouraged to check with local stores as hours may vary. Find local restaurants here.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

A majority of restaurants will be open, however, KFC recommends checking directly with your nearest location to confirm hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Landry’s Seafood

Landry’s Seafood restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Mastro’s Restaurants

Mastro’s Restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

McDonald's

Most U.S. restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. McDonalds recommends checking the website to confirm local hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Melting Pot

Melting Pot restaurants will be will be open. Find local restaurants and hours here.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner restaurants will open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will be open during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Panera Bread

Most Panera Bread stores will be open on July 4, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's restaurants will be open, but some restaurants may have reduced hours. Call ahead since hours vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Pizza Hut

Most Pizza Hut stores will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Rainforest Café

Rainforest Café restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Smashburger

Smashburger will be open. Find local restaurant hours here.

Sonic

A majority of Sonic restaurants will be open, but store hours may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to confirm hours before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Starbucks

Starbucks store hours vary by location. While many locations may be open, guests should confirm that local stores are open and specific store hours before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Subway

Subway sandwich stores will be open, but hours may vary by location. Call ahead or find local restaurant hours here.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find restaurant hours here.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be open, but hours vary by location. Guests are encouraged to call Texas Roadhouse for specific hours of operation. Find local restaurant hours here.

TGI Friday’s

TGI Friday’s is open. Restaurant hours vary by location, so TGI Fridays recommends calling ahead for exact hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will be open on the Fourth of July. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Palm

The Palm restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Uno Pizzeria & Grills

Uno Pizzeria & Grills restaurants will be open. Confirm your local restaurant hours before going. Find local restaurant hours here.

Whataburger

Whataburger restaurants will be open. All locations are open 24/7. Find local restaurant hours here.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open. Restaurant hours may vary, so be sure to call ahead to confirm. Find local store hours here.

Yard House

The Yard House restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.