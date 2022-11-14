‘Ranch on a Branch’ is Hidden Valley’s saucy take on Elf on the Shelf

For nearly 20 years, the Elf on the Shelf has been a Christmas tradition in houses across the U.S. and beyond. The holiday custom, that a tiny little elf reports on naughty and nice behaviors of Santa’s subjects from Thanksgiving to Christmas, has had many fans as well as detractors (for inviting North Pole surveillance into our homes, of course). Now, there’s a new tiny friend in town and they simply want to spread joy — and a little ranch dressing, too.

On Nov. 14, Hidden Valley Ranch introduced a new collectible based on a brand new character invented for the Christmas holiday: Ranch on a Branch.

Ranchie on the Fridge. Hidden Valley

The limited-edition collectible comes in a boxed set that includes a stuffed plushie Hidden Valley Ranch character it's named Ranchie, as well as an artfully illustrated storybook depicting the character’s dream: to become a real bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch. A dream many of us share, to be sure.

“Sparked by the magic of the holidays, Ranch on a Branch was created to remind everyone to spread joy throughout the season,” wrote Hidden Valley Ranch in a press release, adding that in the story, Ranchie achieves this through simple acts of kindness, like playing frisbee with their dog and helping someone in need.

“Those who purchase the collectible are asked to help Ranchie become a real bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch by moving them to a new spot each day as a reminder to spread joy to the people (and animals) in their life,” Hidden Valley wrote.

Ranch on a Branch Kit. Hidden Valley Ranch

In addition, Hidden Valley is donating $30,000 to Feeding America to provide 300,000 meals to people facing hunger in honor of the collectible.

“We were inspired to create Ranch on a Branch by the happiness we see Hidden Valley Ranch bring to ranch fans,” said Deb Crandall, Hidden Valley Ranch’s Marketing director in a press release. “This Collector’s Edition set is a perfect, and adorable, way to help put a little more joy out there this holiday season.”

Fans of Ranchie (or ranch dressing in general) can purchase a Ranch on a Branch set for $30 while supplies last by visiting the Ranch Shop on Hidden Valley’s website. The collectible set comes with Ranchie, the book, a matching themed lounge set and a blanket for fans to snuggle under as you read this new holiday tradition.

If you’re delighted by the tangy dip and looking for a saucier version of Elf on a Shelf, it seems like a no-brainer.