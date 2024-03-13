32 Pi Day deals for a slice of savings on 3.14

Every year on March 14, math fanatics and food lovers unite to celebrate Pi Day, a holiday that’s dedicated to the lengthy mathematical number that most people abbreviate to 3.14.

Whether or not we’re mathletes, we can all find a reason to celebrate on Pi Day because restaurants are serving up a bunch of deals on pizza (pies) and actual pies. Ready to add up all the savings? Here are a few deals we’ll be serving ourselves this week.

7-Eleven, Speedway & Stripes

On March 14, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs will only pay $3.14 for a large pizza at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. The offer is limited to one per transaction and two per day.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings will sell its 10-inch large cheese pizzas for just $3.14 on Pi Day with any drink purchase at participating locations while supplies last. The offer is only valid when you dine in and you can add toppings for an additional cost.

BJ’s

On March 14, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse customers who dine in will get a mini one-topping pizza for just $3.14.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza customers can get one 11-inch pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day at participating U.S. restaurants all day, only in stores.

Burger King

Royal Perks members can score a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie on Pi Day with any purchase of $3.14 or more while supplies last.

California Pizza Kitchen

Love California Pizza Kitchen’s frozen pizza? Ibotta customers can earn $3.14 back when they buy two California Pizza Kitchen pizzas while supplies last.

Casey’s

When you buy any large pizza at Casey’s on Pi Day, you can get a small pizza, sticks or wings for $3.14 using the code PIDAY.

DiGiorno

Between March 14 and April 11, DiGiorno is running a Pizza Rescue Program for anyone who has been let down by a takeout pizza. All you have to do is upload a picture of the undesirable pizza to DiGiornoPizzaRescue.com and you’ll get a discount on DiGiorno pizza, while supplies last.

AI technology will review the photo and offer you a digital coupon ($1—$2 off) based on how bad it looks. Customers are limited to one offer per mobile device and the coupon expires on May 9, 2024.

DoorDash

DoorDash is offering customers 50% off any pizza with a purchase of $3.14 or more (excluding taxes and fees) at participating, traditional Godfather’s Pizza locations and all Giordano’s locations between March 14—16 using the code PIDAY2024 while ordering on DoorDash. Customers are limited to one offer per person and the offers aren’t valid on pickup orders.

Goldbelly

All pies (both dessert and pizza!) will be 31.4% off through March 14 on Goldbelly, with no exclusions.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Love whoopie pies? GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering TODAY.com readers 30% off this gift basket through March 31 using the code TODAYPI24. The offer excludes same-day deliveries.

Harry & David Pies

Harry & David customers can get 20% off orders of $79 (including the brand’s pies) or more through March 31 with the code TOGETHER20.

Keebler

Keebler is giving 314 customers the opportunity to win a Pi Day prize pack. To enter the Instagram giveaway, like this post and tag a friend with the hashtag #KeeblerPieDayEntry by March 14.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill customers can get a slice of apple pie for just $3.14 with the purchase of any entrée/steak purchase on March 14.

Krystal

On March 14, Krystal restaurants are serving up $3.14 off an order of $10 or more for online customers.

Little Caesars

While ordering online, Little Caesars customers can save $3.14 off any one pizza. The offer is available on the restaurant‘s app and website.

Marco's Pizza

Marco’s customers can get a medium one-topping pizza for a mere $3.14 on March 14 online and in the restaurant’s app. To score the deal, you just have to buy any large or extra large menu-priced pizza and use the code PIDAY2024.

Marie Callender’s

Visit the Marie Callender’s website on March 14 (while supplies last) to get $3.14 off select frozen dessert pies at the following online retailers: Amazon Fresh, Kroger and Walmart.

Noodles & Company

Not in the mood for pie on Pi Day? Noodles & Company is offering rewards member shareable dishes for $3.14 with the purchase of an entrée.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s customers will get 31.4% off online orders with the code PIDAY24 on March 14. There’s no order minimum and the offer is only valid on regularly priced items.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

To celebrate Pi Day, Perkins is offering customers who sign up for the restaurant’s eClub 20% off within 24 hours.

Peter Piper Pizza

In honor of Pi Day, Peter Piper Pizza customers can get a large pizza for 50% off in the restaurant’s app with the purchase of another large pizza.

Pieology

On March 14, Pieology Pies and Perks members can get two free perks when they buy a create-your-own pizza or calzone in-store, online or via the Pieology app.

Pizza Hut

Through Pi Day, Pizza Hut customers can get a one-topping large pizza free with the purchase of another large menu-priced pizza at participating locations. The offer is limited to one deal per transaction.

Polly’s Pies

Polly’s Pies has the following two offers in store for Pi Day:

Nationwide shipping on double crust pies with a pi symbol

Free slice of pie with any entrée purchase at local restaurants

Round Table Pizza

Loyalty rewards members can score a personal cheese pizza for $3.14 at Round Table Pizza when they purchase any large or extra large pizza on March 14.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s rewards members can get $3.14 off any pizza or flatbread on March 14 at participating locations. The one-time offer excludes kids meals and catering and isn’t valid with other offers or third-party delivery.

Slice

Between March 14—17, first-time Slice users can get $5 off each of their first three orders ($25 minimum) using the code SLICEPI5.

STK Steakhouse

When you purchase any entrée/steak purchase on March 14 at STK Steakhouse, you can add a slice of apple pie for $3.14.

Taco Bell

Craving a Mexican Pizza? Taco Bell is selling them for $3.14 on Pi Day. The offer limited to one per customer.

Tombstone

Pizza-flavored beer? Yep! Tombstone pizza and Voodoo Ranger have teamed up to create one called I(Pizza)A, which will be available for sale on April 7.

Can’t wait to try it? Between March 14 - April 7, you can visit Voodoo Ranger’s website for the opportunity to win a four-pack of I(Pizza)A and a new Tombstone pizza.

Wiseguy Pizza

Wiseguy Pizza has a few deals in store for Pi Day: