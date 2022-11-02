Padma Lakshmi makes her holiday guests wear onesies at the table

Padma Lakshmi recently finished shooting not one but two hit shows— “Top Chef” and “Taste the Nation”— and arrived home after six months on the road. Many people would put their phones on airplane mode, dive onto the couch and start browsing Netflix.

Not Padma.

She was getting ready to host a Diwali party for a hundred people.

"Every year I say I’ll limit the guest list, but you can’t tell someone that they can’t bring their grandmother and their sister-in-law, you know?" she told TODAY Food with a resigned laugh. Given the crowd size and her lack of downtime, Lakshmi decided to hire a chef friend instead of scrambling herself. "I used to cook for Diwali, but now I don’t because it’s too many people. I’m treating myself because I’m exhausted. I’m cutting myself a break here."

Padma Lakshmi sets her holiday table. Courtesy Boursin

In fact, that might be Lakshmi's signature mantra: "I think you should do anything you can do to give yourself a break when you’re entertaining. Because if you’re having a good time, your guests will as well."

This relaxed attitude also applies to her appearance. She made an appointment with her tailor so that her two Diwali outfits would be comfortable. "I have to go get my sari let out because I think I’ve expanded in size," Lakshmi said. We talk briefly about the liberating concept of making your clothes fit your body instead of the other way around. "I always gain weight and come back a little more plumped after 'Top Chef,'" she said. "So this is not a surprise to me."

Although she is not cooking for Diwali, the holiday season means many special meals are ahead. Lakshmi wants to help us all step up our hosting game post-pandemic.

"I was hearing that a lot of people are stressed out about entertaining (this year)," she said. "I think we’re out of practice a little bit, right? So what I say is: Pick a menu that has many dishes that you can make ahead. Get everything ready except dressing your salad or whatever. Go have a shower. That’s key because my hair smells like food whenever I cook. And then have half a glass of wine before anyone gets there and just sit and chill the heck out. Then you can go back to putting the final touches on."

Lakshmi pointed out that professional chefs prepare their mise en place before they start cooking, which is an easy technique to copy at home. "I think this is a great tip for home cooks because you don’t want to be stressed out about chopping while something is bubbling over on the stove. You get behind that way and you get frazzled. I don’t function well when I’m stressed. I want cooking to be a pleasure. Even if I’m behind when my guests come, I don’t want them to see me freaked out, you know? It ruins the mood."

Speaking of mood-setting, Lakshmi is adamant that selecting the right menu is crucial to a relaxed entertaining experience for you — and your guests. "I try to stay away from fiddly recipes," Lakshmi explained. She's partial to an appetizer of baked figs with Boursin that she prepares the night before. (Lakshmi has a partnership with the cheese company.)

Lakshmi's appetizer of baked figs with Boursin. Courtesy Boursin

"You slice them in half, you put a little teaspoon of Boursin on each, and you brush it with balsamic vinegar. And I’ll assemble all of those on a tray and stick it back in the fridge so it’s ready to go. And then I just put it in the oven so it’s hot and bubbly when guests are coming. So maybe that it is kind of fiddly, but you’re knocking out most of the work beforehand. And you don’t have to make it perfect. That’s a really easy appetizer that you can just pass around to your guests. It’s hot and yummy and it’s sticky."

True to form, Lakshmi also has a game-changing Thanksgiving strategy.

"One of the things that used to stress me out about Thanksgiving is, like, this nail-biting suspense until the end to see if the turkey is going to come out," she said. "So I don’t do that anymore. You don’t need to wait until the last minute. I actually cook my turkey super low overnight and I check it in the morning. I’d rather do that than be stressed out. And then I just keep it tinted in aluminum foil to keep it warm, which also frees up the oven."

And Christmas? Another ingenious idea there, too. "I have a really big family. So for Christmas I just do one big pot of something. And then I make everyone wear onesies. I give them onesies so it’s not, like, a stuffy dinner party. The way that I prefer to spend time with people is in a very relaxed, barefoot manner," Lakshmi shared.

Once the holidays are over, though, Lakshmi changes her approach. "I honestly prefer smaller dinner parties," she admitted. "No more than eight people, preferably six."

When you've got the entertaining down to a science à la Lakshmi, that might just be the hardest part: deciding who's lucky enough to score an invite.