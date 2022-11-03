Miller Lite is tapping into the holiday spirit with a Christmas tree keg stand

Sick of the same old tree stand year after year? Miller Lite is brewing up something brilliant for beer lovers this Christmas.

Like many beverage brands, Miller Lite often releases special holiday-themed merchandise this time of year. But the company has truly outdone itself this year with a Christmas tree accessory that will make sure all your holiday parties are totally lit.

The limited-edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand lets you drink draft Miller Lite beer right from your tree while you're gazing at the twinkling lights or entertaining guests. And yes, it's actually a legitimate tree stand that works with trees up to five-feet tall.

The box is wrapped up like a present with ribbon and Miller Lite logos and has an opening in the front. The stand fits around a quarter barrel keg of Miller Lite and will set you back $50. The only caveat? It doesn't actually come with the keg. Womp, womp.

Wondering how to get your hands on this brew-tiful creation? The Christmas Tree Keg Stand will go on sale on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. CT on treekegstand.com. But supplies will be limited, so you'll likely have to compete against hoards of other beer enthusiasts.

The Christmas Tree Keg Stand joins several other Miller Lite holiday-themed items available for purchase on Nov. 10, including beer-inspired knitwear and can-holder ornaments (aka "Beernaments"). The dual-purpose ornaments can be gifted with a beer can inside or hung on a tree.

Now that's our kind of ornament. Miller Brewing Company

“This season there’s truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover’s tree than the tree stand itself!” Global VP of Miller family of brands Sofia Colucci said in a press release. “Last year, we decorated the tree with Beernaments and this year, we’re literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas Tree Keg Stand.”

Miller Lite is just one of several beverage companies to kick off the holiday season in the past few days. Earlier this week, Starbucks announced the return of its fan-favorite red cups. The coffee chain is also welcoming back several seasonal drink varieties to its menu, including the ever-popular Peppermint Mocha, and a new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl bakery item.

Dunkin' is also getting in on the festive fun and just unveiled three new menu items, including a Cookie Butter Cold Brew, a Cookie Butter Donut and a Pancake Wake-Up Wrap.