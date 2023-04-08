Is McDonald's open on Easter? What to know about the fast food chain's holiday hours

If your stomach's rumbling on Easter Sunday, you may be wondering where you can go to fill up.

Given that some restaurants are closed or have modified hours in observance of the holiday, it's good to have a plan in place whether you're hitting the road with loved ones or just craving a batch of McGriddles from McDonalds' breakfast menu to jumpstart the day.

After all, things can get pretty hectic on Easter given that the day is full of Easter egg hunts, fun-filled activities and spending quality time with loved ones.

Even if it's a chill day and your plans include watching a bunch of Easter-inspired movies, you'll need to eat at some point and why add a pile of dishes to your duty when you can eat out or swing by the drive thru? We've got a point.

So, if McDonald's is your favorite fast food chain, keep reading to get the lowdown on their 2023 Easter hours.

What are McDonald's Easter hours?

While some grocers and retail stores are closed on Easter, you're in luck if you're hoping to see those golden arches lit up because, yep, McDonalds is open on Easter Sunday.

"Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays," a representative told TODAY.com in a statement.

And that, of course, includes Easter. So, while you're counting your blessings on this special Sunday, feel free to add Mickey D's to the list.

That said, some local restaurants might be closed or have abbreviated hours, so McDonald's recommends using their store locator to confirm that the one nearest you is open before you head out — just to be on the safe side.

What other restaurants are open on Easter?

Along with McDonald's, many other eateries like Cracker Barrel and IHOP will be open for business on Easter Sunday. If you don't feel like cooking or want to meet up with your peeps for a meal, here are some additional options to keep in mind.

Arby's

Bob Evans

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

California Pizza Kitchen

Chili's

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

IHOP

KFC

Outback Steakhouse

Panera

Red Lobster

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

TGI Friday's

Wendy's

The following restaurants will be closed on Easter Sunday: