Americans mark the day that the country declared itself free from British rule with fireworks, picnics and all sorts of fun festivities.

Whether your Fourth of July celebration includes posting an inspiring patriotic quote on Instagram or organizing a backyard campout with the kids to see some real stars light up the night, make sure to take a moment to wish Lady Liberty a happy birthday this year.

Need to fuel up before more Fourth of July fun? You might be wondering if McDonald's is open.

Given that the Fourth of July is a federal holiday and all, certain places including the post office, banks and select stores (ahem, Costco) will keep their doors closed or follow a modified schedule.

But what about restaurants? We're happy to say that many of them are open for business. As far as McDonald's is concerned, here's what we know their 2023 plans.

Is McDonald's open on July 4th?

According to a McDonald's spokesperson, most U.S. McDonald's are open on holidays, including the Fourth of July.

That said, hours may vary by location, which means you should check the McDonald's store locator before setting your heart on a McGriddle.

What other restaurants are open on July 4th?

Along with McDonald's, there are a lot of other restaurants open for business on the Fourth such as:

Applebee’s

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Chick-fil-A

Denny’s

Dunkin’

McDonald’s

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Wendy’s