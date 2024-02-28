28 leap day food deals you won’t want to skip over

Every four years, the month of February gets a little bit longer when leap day rolls around.

Feb. 29 is making a comeback in 2024, and many restaurants are treating leap day babies and ordinary customers to some tempting discounts to celebrate.

Ready to cash in on these once-every-four-years deals? Here are a few offers that will have you leaping for joy.

Anthony’s

If you have a leap day birthday, you can get 20% off your entire purchase at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings on Feb. 29.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse customers can score the restaurant's signature dessert — Pizookies — for just $2.29 all day long on Feb. 29 when they make a $10 minimum purchase while dining in.

BurgerFi

On Feb. 29, BurgerFi will give leap day babies 20% off their entire purchase.

Burger King

On Feb. 29, members of Burger King’s rewards program Royal Perks can score four times the points (aka Crowns) on up to three orders that are placed online or in-app. The offer is valid at participating Burger King restaurants.

Chipotle

Chipotle rewards members can get free guacamole on Feb. 29 when they place an order in the chain’s app or website and use the code EXTRA24.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus app and loyalty users can get four times the points on every purchase on Feb. 29.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s customers can get 29% off their app or online order on Feb. 29. There's a minimum $1 purchase (before taxes, fees, etc.) and a maximum $29 discount. The offer is limited to one per registered user per order and is available at participating restaurants. It can’t be combined with other offers and isn’t available in-restaurant or with third-party vendors/delivery partners.

Hungry Howie’s

Between Feb. 26 — 29, Hungry Howie’s customers can get a large pizza for 29 cents with the purchase of another. The offer is available only on takeout orders.

Insomnia Cookies

Between Feb. 26 and March 3, Insomnia Cookies customers can get one free classic cookie when they purchase any pack of six or 12 cookies.

If you have a leap day birthday, you’ll get six free classic cookies in-store on Feb. 29 when you show your ID.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice rewards members can order small Gelati and Ices for just $0.96 on Feb. 29 at all locations.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can score an Original Glazed dozen for just $2.29 with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen for one day only on Feb. 29.

If you have a leap day birthday, you can also get a free original glazed dozen (no purchase required) when you show an ID.

Krystal

Krystal customers who make any purchase online on Feb. 29 using the code LEAPDAY will receive a free Krystal.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free offer on the bakery’s oatmeal raisin and chocolate chunk cookies in-store on Feb. 29.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a leap day offer that’s valid between Feb. 26 — 29. The online exclusive will entitle customers to a free piece of fish or chicken on orders of $5 or more.

Marco’s Pizza

Between Feb. 26 and March 3, Marco’s Pizza customers can get 29% off all menu-price pizzas at participating locations using the code LEAP29 while ordering online and in the app.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company rewards members will get 29% off orders of $29 or more on Feb. 29.

Papa Murphy’s

In honor of leap day, Papa Murphy’s is offering customers 29% off with a $20 online purchase using the code LEAP24 on Feb. 29.

Perdue Farms

When you spend $99 or more on Perdue Farms’ website on Feb. 29 you can get 29% off your order. The offer is valid through Feb. 29 using the code LEAP29.

Pincho

Pincho customers can score a free order of fries with the purchase of any burger on Feb. 29.

Potbelly

Potbelly Perks members will be treated to a free cookie with the purchase of an entrée (sandwiches of any size, whole salad, bowl of soup, mac or chili). The offer is valid on Feb. 29 in restaurants or on the Potbelly app/website and you can still score the deal if you just signed up for the Perks program.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty members will get 500 extra points when they place an order on Feb. 29.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

If you have a leap day birthday, you can get a free dessert (a pack of cookies, a piece of baklava or a piece of baklava cheesecake) while dining in at Taziki’s on Feb. 29.

The Greene Turtle

The Greene Turtle is serving up 29-cent wings (any flavor) and $2.29 domestic pints all day on Feb. 29 while customers dine in at select locations. The deal can’t be combined with other offers and there’s a limit of 20 wings per customer.

Tiff’s Treats

If you were born on Feb. 29 and live in a Tiff’s Treats delivery zone, you can enter for the chance to be randomly selected for a gift card from the cookie delivery service.

Tiff’s Treats will also have a buy one, get one free double dozen deal online and on the company’s website in delivery zones for all customers on Feb. 29 using the code LEAPDAY.

Yogurtland

Members of Yogurtland’s rewards program can score triple points when they make any food or beverage purchase in-store or online on Feb. 29. The offer excludes third-party delivery orders, gift cards and merchandise purchases.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is serving up free Cinnabon Pull-Aparts, its latest menu addition, on Feb. 29, during breakfast hours. To score the deal, you can order in the restaurant, online or in the Wendy’s app. Customers are limited to one offer per transaction at the drive-thru or in-restaurant and can’t take advantage of the offer via third-party apps.

Wings and Rings

On leap day, Wings and Rings customers can get five bonus wings free with the purchase of 10 wings. The offer is available for in-store and takeout orders at participating locations and is limited to two per customer.

Zaxby’s

When Zaxby’s rewards members spend $5 or more at participating locations on Feb. 29, they’ll get a free funnel cake. Customers can redeem the offer online or in the restaurant’s app while supplies last.