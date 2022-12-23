Is Starbucks open on Christmas? Here’s what to know about 2022 hours

How many days until Christmas? Well, none actually. That's right. Christmas is officially here.

If you're still crossing names of your holiday gift list and haven't even begun to think about the Christmas dinner menu, we're here to help you stay calm — and, more importantly, caffeinated.

After all, everything's better with a cup of your favorite brew in-hand, no?

While wrapping up all the final details (and presents) for Christmas 2022, you may be wondering, however, if Starbucks is open on Christmas.

Good news: We've got the lowdown on the coffee-roaster's holiday hours this year so you can focus all your attention on making sure Santa has cookies and ensuring that no one forgot to pick up AA batteries.

Thankfully, there are a handful of stores open on Christmas Day should you need any last-minute holiday essentials. And, because you're on the "nice" list this year, you just may find a local Starbucks or two open as well.

Here's everything to know.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas?

If you're planning to swing by the Starbucks drive-thru on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, your best bet is to check to see if your local store will be open before heading out.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, locations will "operate based on the needs of their store and community."

What does that mean?

Quite simply, customers should look for specific store hours using either the Starbucks app or by visiting the company's store locator.

"The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and pay," the spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas Eve?

While many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Eve, some may close early in observance of the holiday, so while chances are good you'll still be able to pick up a latte or other customized drink, you should check the app or website prior to going out.

Starbucks New Year's hours

Whether you're watching the ball drop in Times Square or watching "The Great Gatsby" on the couch with a bottle of bubbly in your hand, come New Year's morning, an extra dose of wake-me-up might come in handy.

Much like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Starbucks' New Year's hours will vary from store to store.

"Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs," the spokesperson says.