Is Starbucks open on Christmas? Details on holiday hours

Well, here we are. It's Christmas.

Whether you've been ho, ho, hustling all season long and are kicking back for a well-deserved break or are still scrambling to take care of last-minute details, we're here to help you survive the holiday apocalypse and, more importantly, stay properly caffeinated while you're at it.

After all, remaining calm in the face of travel snafus and gatherings with relatives is no Christmas joke. Which is why you just might need a cup of your favorite Starbucks' brew in hand to get through it all because in the end, everything is just a bit more tolerable when you're holding your favorite holiday beverage.

With that in mind, you're probably wondering if Starbucks is open on Christmas in 2023. Like Santa's little elves, we've done all the work to help deliver the goods this year and are confident that lands us squarely on the nice list.

To keep your holiday merry and bright, we've got the lowdown on the coffee-roaster's holiday hours so you can focus all your attention on the important things like dropping the last of the Christmas cards in the mail and captioning all your fun holiday pics on Instagram.

So, without further adieu, here's everything to know about Starbucks' Christmas hours.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas Eve?

While many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Eve, some may close early in observance of the holiday. This means chances are pretty good you’ll still be able to pick up a latte, cold brew or other customized drink, but you should confirm hours via the app or website prior to going out.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas 2023?

If you’re planning to swing by Starbucks on Christmas Day, your best bet is to check to see if your local store will be open before heading out because, according to a Starbucks spokesperson, "Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs."

So, is Starbucks open on Christmas? The answer is a resounding ... maybe.

To find out if a specific Starbucks is open on the holiday, the coffee-roaster recommends that customers check their app or store locator to confirm all the details like store hours, as well as to order ahead, pay and arrange a pickup.

To make things easy, you can find the Starbucks' store locator right right here.

Starbucks New Year’s hours

Whether you’re heading out to a New Year's soiree or chilling out on the couch with a glass of bubbly in hand, come New Year’s morning, an extra dose of wake-me-up might come in handy.

Much like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Starbucks’ New Year’s hours will vary from store to store.

So, yep, confirm hours, openings and closings online or on the Starbucks app.