Is IHOP open on Christmas? What to know about restaurant hours

If your annual holiday tradition is to celebrate the day with a big breakfast, you're not alone. Enjoying a stack of pancakes or bacon and eggs first thing in the morning is the perfect way to kick off the festivities and hold you over until the main event: Christmas dinner.

Or, perhaps you're hitting the highway this year, commuting to spend the day with family and friends, which many people do during the holiday season.

In either case, you might be wondering if IHOP is open on Christmas. Fortunately, we have all the details on whether or not the restaurant is welcoming customers this year, along with what to know about IHOP's Christmas hours.

This is essential information if you're craving a full stack of IHOP's pancakes and don't feel like doing the work or are on a marathon road trip and are in dire need of a pitstop.

It's Christmas after all and there's enough to worry about like putting up the last of the decorations before the guests arrive or getting the the cards in the mail before New Year's, let alone tracking down an open restaurant.

Since Santa's pretty tied up, we thought we'd help out in delivering the goods, which, in this case, are the specifics you're looking for if you've got IHOP on the the brain.

So, without further delay, here's eggsactly what you need to know.

Is IHOP open on Christmas 2023?

To get the facts, TODAY.com reached out to IHOP and according to a spokesperson, the answer is yes.

"IHOP will be open on Christmas this year, but guests should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location."

Yep, it's true. IHOP is open on Christmas Day, and that's waffly good news if you are planning a trip to the eatery in honor of Santa or for any other reason.

Of course, like anything, it's always a good idea to double check restaurant hours and that the location you're planning to go to is, in fact, open when you arrive.

To save you the time and trouble of tracking down IHOP's store locator, we've conveniently got it for you right here.

IHOP's New Year's hours

Whether you're staying in or heading out to celebrate the arrival of 2024, a stop at IHOP might be in the plans. Perhaps it's to wrap up New Year's Eve with one last meal or start New Year's Day off with a bang.

Either way, IHOP will be open on both days but, much like Christmas, customers should first check with local restaurants to confirm hours.